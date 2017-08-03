12-Year-Old Who Raised 50K For Charity Through BUSKING Must Stop Due To Curved Spine

A 12-year-old violinist who has raised more than £50,000 for charity through BUSKING has been told to stop playing after developing a curved spine.

Inspirational Madison Glinski says she was “gutted” at having to hang up her bow after raising the incredible amount playing on the street during her school holidays.

The kind-hearted youngster started raising money when she was just nine after watching a TV appeal for donations to help poor children in Africa.

She became a familiar sight at weekends in her home town of St. Ives, Cornwall and nearby Truro as she played on the street.

News of her exploits spread via a Facebook page to record her fund-raising, which contained hundreds of photos of her busking and messages from her many fans.

But Madison has now been told she has a severe curvature of her spine and must stop playing.

She said: “We received some not-so-good news which explains the cause of the pains in my legs.

“My spine is growing in a ‘c’ shape curve with an angle of 34 degrees.

“The consultant is unsure why and says a MRI scan is needed to see if there is anything inside my vertebrae which shouldn’t be there and I will need to see the spinal surgeon at Exeter hospital.

“Whilst I am waiting to see the surgeon, I mustn’t do anything which causes me pain, and sadly busking makes my back and shoulder ache.

“So I must stop, for now.”

Madison has been raising money for Children’s Hospice South West’s Little Harbour hospice at St Austell, Cornwall.

Last year she received the Diana Award after raising £50,000 for the charity.

Instead of busking, she is now asking people to sponsor teddy bears and other cuddly toys which will be handed over to poorly children.

Madison said she was “gutted” but remained determined to reach her new fundraising target.

She said: “My target is £75,000 and I’m only £19,800 away so I’m not giving in.

“Dawn Cope has kindly donated me these teddies and there are many children at the hospice who would love to receive one.”

She said anyone could sponsor a teddy by choosing one and making a £2 donation on her just giving page.

Her mum Terrasa Glinski, 50, said: “I think it’s important that she does carry on but she can’t stand up busking as it’s too painful.

“She’s had a lot of encouragement for her fundraising and it’s quite nice that people have been sending messages of support and lifting her spirits.”

