15-Year-Old Girl Arrested Following The Death Of Seven-Year-Old Katie Rough

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested following the death of a seven-year-old child.

Police were called the Woodthorpe area of York at 4.30pm on Monday and found a seven-year-old girl with life threatening injuries close to a property in Alness Drive.

The young child was taken to York Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers arrested a teenage girl following the incident and she is currently being questioned in custody.

This morning (Tues) a police corden remained in place, with yellow police tape across the end of a footpath which runs down the side of one of the cul-de-sac’s large detached new-build houses.

A white forensics tent stood around 100 metres down the footpath.

One police van was present in the street this morning (Tues).

Neighbour Rob McCartney told how he believes the incident involved sisters.

The consultant engineer told how he was alerted to a “distraught” woman turning up on his street shouting: “Help. Call an ambulance” at around 4.50pm yesterday (Monday).

The 50-year-old lives in a detached property next to an access point to leisure land located at the back of his house at the end of a cul-de-sac.

There are trees at the bottom of the grassy track which opens up to a playing field.

As Mr McCartney came out to look, he had looked down the track to see a girl lying by the trees.

He said: “It was dark so I couldn’t see much but I could see the body of a young girl laid out.

“I asked if there was anything I could do.

“I came back to the house to call an ambulance but I realised one had already been called.

“The police had already arrived at the scene and were blocking the street.

“Other neighbours were coming out and we were all seeing what we could do.

“The paramedics turned up and were working in the girl so I can only assume she was still alive at that point.

“The mum was coming backwards and forwards, she was so distraught.

“We asked her what had happened and she said: ‘I think she’s killed her.’

“When somebody asked her who, she replied: ‘her sister’.

“The dad arrived on the scene at that point and he and the mum were comforting each other.”

He told how the girl had been taken away by paramedics on a stretcher.

He said: “I went to bed thinking she would be okay, she was taken away on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on.

“But of course we woke up to this today”.

At around 9.15am this morning (Tues), police taped over the number plate of a black Peugeot 206 car which has been at the scene overnight.

The car appears to have been hurriedly parked right at the entrance to the footpath which has been sealed off by police tape, leading to the forensics tent.

A man who turned up with a bouquet of flowers at around 9.45am declined to speak.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Police has said officers did “all they could” to try and help the seven-year-old girl.

The force tweeted this morning (Tues): “Difficult and tragic shift. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the parents and family involved as well as colleagues who did all they could.”

The seven-year-old who died after suffering life-threatening injuries last night (Mon) in York is believed to be called Katie.

Her grandparents arrived at the scene this morning (Tues) to lay flowers along with a card which read: “Night night my darling princess Katie.

“Love nana and grandad xx xx”

The grandparents, aged in their 60s, walked into the cul-de-sac on foot and declined to speak to the press, only answering “Yes” when asked if they were ok.

Speaking from Fulwood Police Station in York, DCI Dave Ellis said: “North Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl which occurred yesterday afternoon.

“We were called shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 9 January to a location near Alness Drive in York.

“Officers attending found a seven-year-old girl with life threatening injuries.

“She was take to York District Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

“A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

“Officers have conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area and remain working at the scene while the investigation continues.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family as this is an extremely difficult time for them.

“The circumstances require the investigation to be carried out in a sensitive manner.”

DCI Ellis refused to answer any questions from the press.

**UPDATE** – Seven-Year-Old Named As Katie Rough

The seven-year-old girl killed last night was stabbed twice, according to a local resident.

The mum, whose partner works at York District Hospital, said he was told by the nurse that treated the girl that she suffered two stab wounds.

The woman, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “My partner was told by the nurse that treated her that she was stabbed twice.”

The mum, who said she didn’t know the family personally, added: “It’s really sad and not something you expect around here because it is a nice area.”

The seven-year-old girl killed was named locally tonight (Tues) as Katie Rough.

Katie lived in Walker Drive, a ten minute walk from Alness Drive in York where she was fatally injured.

The seven-year-old is believed to have lived with her parents, Alison, 38, and Paul Rough, 34, who are thought to have got married just after Christmas, on December 28.

At the family home today, an untidy semi-detached house on a council estate, all the curtains remain closed.

Police, including forensics and high ranking officers, were coming and going most of the day.

Evidence that Christmas was only a couple of weeks ago lingers as wrapped boxes have been discarded in the front garden.

Outside the home was a bin with the word HELP written in red spray paint.

Neighbour Michael Collins told how the family always seemed “happy”.

The retired 70-year-old said: “You could see they didn’t have a lot of money but they didn’t seem poor.

“The family always seemed happy. You’d have never guessed that something untoward was happening there.

“You’d see the little girl playing out in the garden with her dolls and she was always smiling.”

On Alison’s Facebook bio, posted a description of her family as: “I am mum to Jack, age 15, Bethany, age 14 and Kieran age 12 & at long last baby Katie, born on 16th January 2009!

“I am also step mum to Lauren, age 9! Oh & I am engaged to Paul who I have been with for over 8 years!”

The post is believed to be around six years old.

Katie’s grandparents are believed to be Steve and Sharon Rough, who left flowers at the scene earlier today.

At their home, a flat in the centre of York, a neighbour said she believed there had been a family bereavement.

He said: “I’ve seen them on telly today leaving flowers for that seven year old girl but I haven’t seen them since.”

Police have released a touching picture of seven-year-old Katie Rough, who they confirm died in York on Monday evening.

In the photograph, a happy Katie is smiling and appears to be clapping as she wears her brown hair tied up and what appears to be a school summer dress.

Along with the picture, North Yorkshire Police released a statement this evening (Tues) appealing for witnesses.

Confirming Katie’s name, the force said their investigation into Katie’s death is ongoing.

The 15-year-old girl arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

The statement also said Katie’s family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 9 January 2017, and may have seen two girls, one aged 15-years-old and the other 7-years-old, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should dial 101, select option 1, speak to the Force Control Room and ask to be put through to the Cleveland & North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team.

Please use reference number 12170004685 when passing on any information.

Category: News