15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Outside School Gates In Front Of ‘Screaming’ Pupils

A 15-year-old pupil was stabbed to death near the gates of his school while he waited for a bus home.

Quamari Barnes, 15, died after being repeatedly stabbed when he was attacked waiting for a bus in Willesden at 3.30pm yesterday.

After the attack he ran back to his school, Capital City Academy, before collapsing near the school gates.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died.

Today streets around the school were still cordoned off and police officers have been seen walking around the school field.

This morning hundreds of pupils were seen coming outside the school to lay flowers and pay their respects at the front gate.

Many were seen crying and embracing each other as they remembered their friend in front of the shrine which included a Jamaican flag and a poster with a Bob Marley quote “Don’t Worry about a thing”.

One tribute read: “I still cannot believe it, how we lost such a pure soul. Someone who made us smile and cheered us up when we needed it the most.

“You were so talented and loving. I can only put my faith in God. And hope you are in a better place, a place more loving than this cruel world.

“You will be missed dearly, never forgotten. XXX Sarah”

Another read: “From year 7 to now you’ve always made me smile. From drama to student parliament you made everyone feel at ease.

“From only knowing swear words in Albanian and trying to teach me to dance ‘move your hips Denise’.

“We will never forget you. We will never forget you. You will be forever missed. XXX Denise.”

A woman who laid flowers at he gate who said she was a family friend but wished not to be named, said: “He was just a good boy going to school, he said goodbye to his mum and he never came back. It’s so sad.”

Pupils were allowed home early from the school after being told the news about Quamari.

Rebecca Morrison, 22, went to school with Quamari’s older sisters and came to the school to pay her respects.

She said: “I just live around the corner and when I woke up this morning I saw the news and social media and it was just really shocking I was lost for words.

“He was a really humble guy from what I knew of him.

“They’ve for lots of support and family friends. I’ve seen loads of posts over social media remembering him.

“I can’t believe it. Life is so short. He was only 15. His life hadn’t even started yet. It’s so sad.”

Ingrid Riatiga, 45, who lives with near the school said: “I just came back from work to pick the children up.

“The police and the ambulance were coming.

“It was something we were kind of expecting unfortunately. They usually gather outside here on the corner a the end of the school day.

“We see fights. Boys fighting each other, girls fighting each other.

“Sometimes different schools sometimes among themselves. We just knew it was going to happen.”

A statement from the secondary school said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that Capital City Academy must confirm the sudden death of one of its students on Monday 23rd January.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time; and also with friends, fellow students and teachers. Capital City Academy will be offering a counselling service to students and staff.

“If anyone has any information relating to this tragic event please contact the Police via 101.”

Category: News