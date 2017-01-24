20 Foot Python Caught By Villagers After Eating Two Goats

This is the extraordinary moment a giant python was caught by furious villagers – after it gorged on TWO of their goats.

The greedy reptile devoured the hapless farm creatures after slithering through a wire fence in Pahang, Malaysia.

Horrified villagers found the stodged serpent sprawled out in the mud with an enormous lump in its belly from the partially digested goats.

Residents – afraid to get near the enormous creature – poked it with sticks as it sluggishly reared up to bares its fangs.

But the porky python couldn’t muster a defence and was eventually tied up and carted away in a truck.

Onlooker Akouck Joe Gank said: ”This was the longest python I have ever seen. He ate two goats from a farm and couldn’t move.

”That’ll teach him to be so greedy. It needed three of four men to lift the python away. He was long, very long.”

Category: News