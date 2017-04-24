25th Anniversary of Classic Rave Tune “Someday” See’s Original Producer Return Track to its Roots

House music producers Blockhouse are set to release a cover version of Ce Ce Rogers’s classic House music anthem Someday for summer 2017! Already receiving rave reviews, this is set to be the summer anthem of 2017!

Christmas 1991, 2am on a Wednesday morning, and producer Jezz Wright has just done his old friend Shane a favour. He’s squeezed him in for a quick recording session to record a version of CeCe Rogers Classic House track Someday – the only problem is they have three hours and Jezz is in the middle of another production which means if he won’t power down, there’s only 3 seconds of sample time left on his sampler.

But not to be deterred Jezz bashes down an approximation of the piano, strings, bassline, squiggle and a couple of break-beats that Shane, then one third of Liquid, supplied. He samples just four words from CeCe and creates the anthemic vocal riff on the keyboard, throws a simple 8 bar repetitive arrangement together and puts a very rough mix down on some scrub tape. The trio (Shane had brought his mate Eamon along) agree to get together again to finish the mix. But they never do. Instead Shane & Eamon pressed up a few thousand white labels which made an immediate impact in the clubs, signed the unfinished track to XL, and on March 21st 1992 Liquid’s Sweet Harmony climbed to Number 15 in the UK Top 20. The rest, as they say, is rave history. Despite remixing the track and finishing the vocals to more closely resemble CeCe Rogers masterpiece – recording engineer and producer Jezz never got to release the finished version.

But fast forward 25 years later and mission accomplished. After a 20 year absence from the recording studio Jezz has teamed up with DJ Pressure M (Mark Wright) and Afro-American singer Nikki J to finally re-record the finished product that never was and pay true homage to Ce Ce’s classic house anthem.

Jezz remarks “You can’t turn the clock back – but you can wind it up again. It’s been 25 years in the making – and now a new generation can appreciate this iconic track as it might have been” This is not ‘Sweet Harmony’ this is ‘Someday’ – a true cover version of CeCe Rogers masterpiece – a version that sounds more like a fitting tribute to the original, whilst at the same time tipping the hat to the original rave generation but with a splash of now!

Blockhouse was a recording studio and recording project in the late 80’s/Early 90’s based in Stratford, East London. It also spawned a small co-operative not-for-profit dance label to showcase some of the talent that passed through its doors. Innovative break-beat productions that have stood the test of time. Today Blockhouse is the studio name for this recording project featuring Pressure M (Mark Wright), Jezz and vocalist Nikki.

Mark has been a DJ since 1987 and contributed to spreading the emerging house sound across London and beyond in those early days. He spent several years as resident at the Ministry of Sound for AWOL and the Powerhouse in East London. He featured at many of the World Dance events across the UK as well as working in Ibiza and the US. Mark is excited about being back in the studio, he remarked that “House Music has been a prominent genre for the past 25 years and this is an exciting time to be back in the studio creating music again, for a new generation.” Here’s to Ibiza, Summer 2017!

Blockhouse – Someday is out on itunes/Google Play/Amazon plus other digital outlets through the Converge label: 1st June 2017 (four different flavours)

