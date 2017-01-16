35-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting Outside Glasgow Primary School

A shooting took place outside a primary school this morning as children were being dropped off.

Armed police attended St George’s Primary School in Penilee, Glasgow, after gunshots were heard.

A major probe has been launched into the incident, but police said there was no risk to children.

Glasgow City Council also confirmed that “all pupils and staff are safe” after the incident, which occurred outside the school grounds.

A tweet from the school’s Twitter account said: “All pupils and staff are safe at St George’s primary.

“Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Additional police patrols and a helicopter were deployed to reassure the public.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At 09.05am, police received a report of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area of Glasgow.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“Additional police patrols are in the area.”

A father has described the moment he witnessed a man firing a gun while dropping his kids off at school.

Mohammad Almfauani, 33, was taking his two daughters, Renas and Enas, to St George’s RC Primary School for their first day.

He said he saw a man being shot by another man close to the school gate around 9am.

He said: “This was actually my two daughters’ first day at the school, I can’t believe this has happened.

“I stopped my car not far from the school gate and was about to let my daughters out when I spotted two guys walking towards the gate.

“I thought one of the guys, couldn’t have been that old, was carrying a gun.

“I was thinking that the guys must just be playing as this was really close to the school gate.

“I wasn’t sure if it was real or not but I told my kids to wait in the car just in case.

“But then I saw the guy shooting the other, it was so loud. I knew then that it was real.

“The guy ran up the opposite end of the street from me and I thought I saw him put the gun away but I can’t say for sure.

“I shouted for help for someone to try and stop the guy. I would have chased him but I did not want my kids to see this.

“I took my kids straight home and told them that they will be starting school tomorrow.

“I just said that I had to do more paperwork before they could start as I did not want them to be frightened.

“I came back to speak to the teachers and the police were already here, and there was a helicopter in the air.

“Parents were arriving and there was a lot of screaming. It was really scary.”

Police said a 35-year-old man was being treated for injuries in hospital following the “targeted attack”.

They said he was in a stable condition and confirmed that no other person was injured or hurt during the incident.

The gunman is understood to be on the run.

Firearms’ officers attended and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the area surrounding the school to establish the exact circumstances.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke said: “This is a highly unusual incident and understandably, parents, staff, pupils and people in the local community are all very alarmed by this.

“We do believe it was a targeted attack but nonetheless this took place near to a local primary school at the start of the school day, when the area was busy with parents dropping off their children.

“Although it would appear that there was an intended victim, anyone could have been injured as a result, putting young children and innocent people at risk.

“The pupils are now safe at school and additional police patrols are in the area to provide extra reassurance over the next couple of days.

“Please do not hesitate to approach my officers if you are concerned at all.

“Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are keen to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident or who had been in the area at the time to contact police on 101 with any information.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Category: News