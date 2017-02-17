47% Of Us Wake Up Throught The Night To Use The Toilet

Although us Brits love a good lie-in, the reason why we’re so obsessed with catching up on extra sleep may be due to the staggering number of times we wake up throughout the night.

According to a recent survey, almost half of people (47%) asked said that they had to get up in the night to use the toilet. Although it’s more common if you’ve drank plenty of liquids before heading to bed, it seems like it’s not uncommon for us Brits to be woken up by our natural alarm clock!

Closely followed was being woken up by our partner’s snoring, as admitted by a massive 41% of those surveyed. Proving to be problematic, our partners also affected our sleep as 25% reported waking up because their other half is occupying their side of the bed!

Sleep-talking was also shown to be a popular factor with 10% of people saying that they’ve been awoken by their partner talking away in their sleep.

Another reason for waking up throughout the night was because of pain or discomfort. This accounted for 19% of all answers, with a bad back proving to have an effect on our sleeping patterns.

10% of people said that they were woken up by their mobile phone. It seems like no matter how many times we’re told that mobile phone manufacturers say, the light that comes from our notifications is enough to keep us up at night.

Just 11% of people said that bad dreams and nightmares were to blame for waking up throughout the night, along with 6% explaining that anxiety was the cause.

In order to give yourself the best possible chances of falling asleep (and not waking up!), you need to find the best mattress for your needs.

Remember that you should be getting adequate sleep to feel healthier and see the benefits of a good mood, so it’s important that you’re doing all you can to get a peaceful, unbroken period of rest.

