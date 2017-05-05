4NG takes up the baton from 4energy!

4NG Limited, the Next Generation Industrial IoT “Internet of Things” company, has acquired SMARTset and SMARTstation IoT and other assets of 4energy Limited, together with investment from experienced industry participants including Foster Environmental Limited, Upnorth Group Limited and AIT Partnership Group Limited.

This new partnership will enable 4NG to roll out SMARTset software and SMARTstation hardware to the UK and international markets.

SMARTset provides operational managers the tools to connect to any equipment, sensor or element of their built environment, irrespective of its protocol or vendor. It can analyse, predict, discover insights and centrally control remote equipment as well as provide first-class alarms and alerts.

According to 4NG Managing Director & founder Steve O’Hara “There is great potential for SMARTset & SMARTstation across technical estates: data centres, communication rooms, street furniture and the industrial built environment for SME’s. Our investors have strong relationships with customers in these sectors which will help drive the expansion of 4NG.”

Speaking on behalf of the new investors, Steven Bailey comments “We are all excited to join Steve O’Hara and the team on this journey. The customer benefits of the SMARTset and SMARTstation products are clear and we look forward to working closely with 4NG to bring their solution to customers in the UK and overseas”.

