5 things to remember before going on holiday

The holiday season is in full swing and if you aren’t prepared for your well-earned getaway then now is the time to get organized. Don’t worry if you have no idea what you need or can’t think straight, the list below will help you get everything you need together so all you need to concentrate on when you arrive, is sunning yourself and taking in the scenery.

Keep all your paperwork and documents together

Travelling is great fun but if you aren’t organized it can also be very stressful. Keeping all your documents together can help you get through customs and check-in much quicker. It is a good idea to buy a plastic folder and put your passport, boarding passes accommodation voucher and any other important documents inside it. Keep them in a bag you have easy access to and always keep it securely fastened and close to you. It is a good idea to do this at least a week before you are due to leave.

Pack any liquids in your hold luggage

Airports are very strict about what they allow onto the plane. Some items are now band so check with your airline before taking Electricals and remember that you can only take a tiny amount of liquids. It is best to pack shampoo, conditioner, lotions, makeup, and deodorants in your suitcase to avoid them being taken when you go through departures.

Make sure you take out holiday insurance

It might seem like an added expense but holiday insurance is no more a luxury than sun cream. You can pick it up for less than £20 depending on who you book with. The best policies will cover you for personal items like phones, cameras, and laptops. It will also ensure that you don’t have to pay for medical bills if you are injured and your legal expenses will be covered if you need a lawyer. It really can be a godsend and is excellent value for money. Just make sure you read the small print and terms and conditions before taking out a policy.

Take care of yourself

Being prepared will ensure that your holiday is as stress-free as possible and have more time for fun. Make sure you pack a first aid kit in your case. Include things like pain killers, antacid pills, plasters, antiseptic cream, antihistamines and your personal medication if you need it. Getting ill on holiday is no fun but you can make it more bearable if you are prepared. Women should carry tampons or sanitary towels just in case. There is no guarantee you will be close to a pharmacy so it is worth it. Don’t scrimp on the suntan lotion either. Make sure you choose a high factor and apply it as directed to ensure you don’t get burned. Follow up with after the sun in the evening. It will help your tan last longer and stop you from peeling.

Organise your finances

Whether you are staying in a villa or going all inclusive, it is important to have enough money for your holidays. Check the prices of activities and trips in advance and work out how much you will spend each day on food, taxis, buses, sun beds, drinks etc. Always take more money than you will need and your bank/credit card too. You can always bring the money home if you don’t spend it. Change some if not all the money before you go so you have the cash for when you arrive. And most of all make sure you have a good time.

Category: Travel