98-Year-Old Gran Fulfills Lifelong Dream Of Seeing A Stripper After Being Taken To Dreamboys Performance

A 98-year-old grandmother has fulfilled her lifelong dream of seeing a male STRIPPER.

Saucy Betty Wright was the oldest member of the audience when she was taken to a Dreamboys performance by care home staff.

They’d asked her what the one thing she wanted to do was – but were surprised to hear her response.

Ryan Moring, manager of the Milton Lodge care home in Colchester, Essex, said: “I went around the residents and asked, if they could do one thing, what would it be?

“Betty said she would love to see a male stripper and for a 98-year-old I was pretty shocked.

“However, just because you are in a home, it doesn’t stop you from doing whatever you want to do.

“I just thought good for her, if that’s what she wants at 98-years-old that’s what she will have.

“She told me she had a brilliant time and she couldn’t be more thankful.”

Betty, who has been a widow for more than 30 years, enjoyed a two-hour long performance by the best known male stripper group in the country.

She enjoyed some eye-opening performances including a wild western-themed dance.

Mr Moring said: “She was determined to call me afterwards to tell me how fantastic it was.

“There was complete nudity but she loved it, she is a one-of-a-kind lady.”

Betty’s wish was granted thanks to the home’s Sparkle initiative, which involves staff raising money to make residents’ dreams come true.

She went with her carer Tanya Jones and her daughter, Terri Wright, to the event in at the Charter Hall in Colchester, Essex, on Wednesday.

Betty has very mild dementia but her mind was strongly set on seeing the Dreamboys in the flesh.

Mr Moring said: “The ladies absolutely loved it, Betty has wanted this for about a year.

“I booked it for her about six months ago but she broke her hip and was unable to go, so she was dead excited to go this time.

“She’s a saucy old girl.

“The deputy manager Tanya was even dragged up on stage and it was the highlight of Betty’s night.”

