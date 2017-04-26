A Closer Look at How Locals Are Benefiting from Online Opportunities

We’ve been getting a lot of stories about businesses, especially local establishments, reaching new heights in terms of sales and growth with the help of the internet and online commerce. Thanks to the more accessible internet services, more businesses, and individual users now have the ability to explore an endless array of opportunities online.

It doesn’t stop with acquiring new customers, either. The internet is affecting local communities in more ways than anticipated.

A Generation of New Businesses

In the old days, turning business ideas into actual businesses was difficult. There were a lot of investments to be made just to turn an idea for a product into a prototype. Taking that prototype to mass production was even more difficult to do.

Today, however, the same process can be completed in just a couple of days. The wonders of 3D design and 3D printing are now just a few clicks away. Even without detailed knowledge, you can turn an idea you have into a complete 3D model, and then print that model to get a working prototype.

Mass production is even easier to tackle. Using the same 3D model, companies can now order small to large batches of products from local manufacturers, as well as production lines in different parts of the world. Operating costs can be kept to a minimum due to the lack of big investments to be made in order to start production.

The combination is facilitating a whole new generation of businesses and startups. We’ve seen a lot of Kickstarter campaigns originating from the area and a lot of them are successful and highly sustainable.

Online Education to the Rescue

The increasing demand for qualified professionals is now being answered by top universities and their distance learning programs. Online education suddenly became very popular not too long ago, partly because of the newly accredited programs being made available by reputable universities, and partly because of the need for better, more flexible education programs.

A student living in London can pursue a masters degree in civil engineering from NJIT in the United States without having to relocate. The online civil engineering degree is just as valuable as its offline counterpart because the two follow the same set of standards and are accredited by the same body.

Home Entrepreneurs

A particularly unique change caused by the internet is the stream of home businesses and handmade products we’re now seeing on the market. Stay-at-home moms and entrepreneurs no longer need a big office and a dedicated manufacturing line to start turning their ideas into sources of revenue. Handmade, one-off items are highly sought after online, which is why it is not surprising to see a lot of home businesses becoming successful as online businesses.

All of these changes are bringing more benefits to locals. They are adding more benefits to the local economy and communities while making more opportunities accessible. It won’t be long before we see more successful businesses and entrepreneurs whose operations are entirely in the cloud.

Category: Business