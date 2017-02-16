‘Accident Waiting To Happen’ : Aldi Agree To Fit Safety Straps To Its Trolleys After Crusading Mum Wins Campaign

Supermarket Aldi has agreed to fit safety straps to child seats on all its trolleys after a campaign by one mum.

Jodie Shawcross, 32, thought the seats were a “massive accident waiting to happen” because kids are able to stand up in them.

She became concerned after her ten-month-old son stood up while she was shopping at her local Aldi store in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester, in August.

Despite putting him back into the seat he immediately stood up again and she filmed the moment on camera before starting a petition.

And after enlisting the help of her MP Angela Rayner Aldi has now agreed to roll out safety straps in all stores in the first half of this year.

Determined Jodie, who found out this week, said: “Aldi have finally agreed to fit straps to all their trolleys in all of their stores.

“It’s a small victory for small people. Well done to everyone for their support.

“It took a lot of nagging and help from my local MP Angela Reyner, but we did it. Babies will be much safer now.”

Jodie said her son could stand up in just a few seconds and “could easily fall out”, forcing her to carry him while she shopped to avoid accidents.

She claimed every other major supermarket had a belt on their trollies, launched a petition on change.org, which gained more than 200 signatures.

Speaking at the time, she said: “They are putting children at risk. I’ve heard of other children falling out but Aldi have never taken responsibility.

“Every other supermarket I’ve been to including Morrisons, Asda and Sainsburys have seat restraints on trolleys for younger children but Aldi doesn’t.”

She got a letter from her MP Angela Rayner to confirm her victory on Tuesday.

It said: “Also have now replied to my letter regarding your concerns over the lack of child restraints on their shopping trolleys.

“They thank you for bringing this to their attention and tell me that they take customer safety extremely seriously, and whilst the current trolleys comply with all the relevant helath and safety legislation they will be rolling out safety straps to all trolleys in all their stores to be completed within the first half of this year.”

Ms Shawcross wasn’t the only parent who has taken issue with the supermarket chain over their trolley design.

Ruth Hatcher complained on the Aldi Facebook page that the trolleys in her store in Leicester were not safe enough for her baby to sit in.

“I have a young baby who cannot yet sit up in a trolley and so needs to use a car seat trolley. Having checked the trolley stand and searched the car park I couldn’t find one so went inside to ask where they were. I was told that they only have one and that it must be in use. I looked all round the store and could not see it in use.”

She added: “As a company that promotes itself to families, I’m afraid that this is a big fail on your part.”

Another frustrated mother, Leanne Finch, wrote: “My little girl isn’t even one yet I spent our entire shopping trip trying to stop her standing up, which is stressful for us both.

“Today I moved my trolley over to the bagging area when Flossie dropped her ball. In the time it took to pick it up, she was out of the trolley and on the window ledge/packing area. Not good.”

She posted a photo of the incident on the Aldi Facebook page.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Following a successful trial in two regions, child seat straps will be added to all of our trolleys.

“We expect this to be complete by the end of April.”

