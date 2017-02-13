Adele Superfan Gets Grammy-Award Winning Popstar’s Autograph TATTOOED On His Arm

An Adele superfan has paid tribute to the Grammy-award winning popstar by having her autograph TATTOOED on his arm.

Dedicated Lex James Goodwin, 22, listened to the Brit singer’s hits for an hour before he plucked up the courage to get the inking.

He even got a friend to sing the superstar’s songs to him as he had her signature permanently tattooed onto his right forearm last week.

Adele, 28, made history at the Grammys on Sunday night (12/2) when she became the first artist to win all top three awards for the second time.

Today, superfan Lex, who is studying graphic design and illustration at De Montfort University, said he was honoured to have Adele as his first tattoo.

He added: “I’m a massive Adele fan and had been thinking about getting a tattoo done for about five years.

“I was a bit nervous but chose a simple design as my first tattoo.

“I actually stood at the end of the road from the shop for about an hour listening to Adele and trying to calm myself down.

“Another friend who is a singer also met me at the shop and sang Adele songs to me as I had it done.

“And before I knew it, it was all over. I’d been worrying over nothing.”

Lex, who lives in Enderby, Leics., got the tattoo done by his friend Cam Gibson at his Studio 52 tattoo parlour in Leicester.

He also had a ‘Deathly Hallows’ symbol inked on the opposite forearm in honour of his love of the Harry Potter books and films.

Lex, who has produced hundreds of sketches and other artwork depicting Adele, says his favourite songs are ‘When We Were Young’ and ‘Don’t You Remember’.

He said: “I saw her perform in Birmingham.

“We got seats right by the stage and I passed one of my drawings with a letter to a security guard to give to her.

“When he returned he told me she said to say that she loved it. That’s the closest I’ve ever got to her.

“When her first album 21 came out I was going through a difficult break-up with an ex-boyfriend.

“The lyrics really struck a chord with me and it was like finding I had a friend.

“So I just became very interested in Adele as a person and performer.

“When she released 25, which is much more upbeat, I was with my current partner and have a good relationship.

“It’s almost like I’ve been growing up with her. It spoke to me as it comes from a different place, no longer heartbroken.

“I’m now with my fiance and much happier, although I still cry at her music.”

Lex stayed up late on Sunday to watch Adele’s headline-grabbing performances at the Grammys where she won all five awards she was nominated for.

But she shocked fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when she broke her Album of the Year award in half so she could give it to Beyonce.

The singer also broke down in tears as she fluffed her George Michael tribute and appeared to confirm she had secretly married her partner Simon Konecki.

