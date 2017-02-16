Adorable Baby Girl Has So Much Hair People Think She’s Wearing A WIG

A four-month-old baby girl has such a thick head of hair people think she’s wearing a WIG – which could even be seen on her pre-natal SCAN.

Pretty Primrose Holloway is so hirsute she has to wear a hat when her mum is in a rush – otherwise she gets so much attention she can’t get anything done.

She even astounded midwives when she was in mummy Kate Mason’s tummy – because her luscious locks showed up her scan.

Primrose inherited her hair from Kate, 32 – but dad mechanical engineer, Tony Holloway, 34, is jealous of her full head of hair because he is thinning.

Kate, from Crowle, North Lincs., said: “We first found out about our baby’s hair when he or she was in my tummy.

“I had to have several scans because there were fears she was a small baby – she wasn’t in the end.

”But as I had scans closer to my due date the midwife was in shock when she noticed her already big head of hair.

“She said she could see our baby had a lot of hair because she could see the curls.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get a scan picture from the later scans but when I look back at the scan at just 20-weeks-old you can see it even then.”

Despite the old wives’ tale about babies with hair causing heartburn, Kate said that she didn’t get any during her pregnancy.

She said: “In fact it was the opposite. I am quite prone to a bit of heartburn but I didn’t get any at all when I was pregnant with Primrose.”

Even though the pair were warned about their baby’s hair during the pregnancy, when Primrose came along weight 8lbs 1ozs on September 26 at 2.37am last year, they were still shocked to see their baby with a thick full head of dark hair.

“All the midwives were shocked too,” said Kate. “When she was born they couldn’t quite believe it, one said ‘Wow, that’s a lot of hair’.

“When I went onto the ward all the other midwives came along saying ‘We’ve come to see the baby with all the hair’.”

At first the family thought Primrose might lose her baby hair but it hasn’t rubbed off at all and just keeps on growing.

“I don’t think it will rub off,” said Kate. “It seems too thick for that.”

And they have not wanted to cut Primrose’s hair yet, although it is hard work to dry.

Kate said: “We’ve not wanted to dry Primrose’s hair with a hairdryer as I imagine it will be too strong for her. It would seem unnatural to blow dry a baby.

“Instead we just bob her a little hat on until it’s dry.

“And then it’s funny because we never know how it’s going to dry. Some days it’s quite crazy and others it can be tamer.

“We have not really started to style her hair yet, she seems too young for that.

“With some babies you can see they put a bow in their hair so people can tell they are a girl, but little Primrose does not have that problem at all.

“She does make us laugh though, because she loves the attention.

“Anywhere we go people come up to us, amazed at how much hair she’s got, we’ve even been asked if she’s wearing a wig.

“If I’m in a hurry, nipping to the shop, I’ll have to put her a hat on, usually a little beanie hat, because otherwise I would never get anything done.”

Category: News