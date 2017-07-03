Adorable Blind Pooch Needs Rehoming With His Dad -Who Acts As His GUIDE DOG

These adorable hounds need to find a new home together – because one is the other’s GUIDE DOG.

Shih-Tzu Max lends a helping paw to his blind 18-month-old puppy Stevie and leads him around wherever he goes.

The white Bichon Frise was born blind due to microphthalmia – a condition which means the eyes do not develop properly.

Max has since taken on the role of guide dog despite having no training and Stevie follows his father around using scent and sound.

The inseparable pair are now looking for a new home together after they were handed into the Blue Cross animal charity on June 22.

Laura Crofts, a small animal unit manager for the charity, said: “Max takes good care of Stevie – he helps his son to get around and gives him confidence.

“It’s really sweet to see the strong bond they have – they really are inseparable.

“Stevie takes it all in his stride as long as Max is by his side and doesn’t let his condition get in the way of life at all.

“They’re both very friendly and love everyone and everything.

“They’ll will make the perfect addition to any family.”

The pair came to the Blue Cross in Burford, Oxon for rehoming from a charity in Wales after their previous owner made the difficult decision to give them up due to ill health.

Laura added: “It must have been such a difficult decision for their previous owner.

“But they made the right decision as responsible pet lovers to rehome their two dogs as they could no longer look after them through no fault of their own.

“Blind pets can make as good a pet as any other.

“They just need a bit of time to settle into their new surroundings and to get used to the layout of their new home.

“We advise owners to keep household furniture and the pet’s possessions, such as their water bowl and litter tray, in the same place so that the pet cat or dog can build up a mental map of their new home.

“A secure garden is also a must.”

Anna Wodzianski, 28, an animal welfare assistant at the unit who has been looking after the pair, added: “They’re very sweet dogs.

“They are such good natured and lovely dogs – they are best pals.

“If one leaves the room then comes back in, they do greet each other quite happily.

“When they are separated they both get anxious, especially Stevie.

“But Stevie is a little bit more adventurous, for some reason not having the eyesight makes him a bit mischievous.

“He can sense when Max is close, and seems to be more relaxed when they are together.

“Max didn’t have any formal training to be a guide dog we believe he picked it up himself.

“Just as people have guide dogs, there’s no reason why it can’t work with dogs too.

“They can have doggie companions as well.

“It really is heart-warming to see.”

Anyone interested in rehoming the dogs can visit bluecross.org.uk to find out more information.

