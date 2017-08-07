Adorable Sleepy Owl Caught Yawning As It Was Rudely Awakened

Six-week-old Snowy Owl chick struggles to stay awake at the Scottish Owl Centre in West Lothian as she needs all her energy for feather growth.

An adorable six-week old owl has been caught yawning as it was rudely awakened by visitors.

The fluffy snowy owl sleeps for much of the day while it is still young as it is conserving its energy for adulthood.

A snowy owl typically takes around 10 weeks to reach adulthood.

It amused keepers and visitors to the Scottish Owl Centre in Whitburn, West Lothian, on Friday morning as it struggled to stay awake.

The bird has been affectionately nicknamed Wally by staff at the centre after they noticed he would constantly go missing at meal times.

Wally is being raised by its parents at the owl centre before it moves on to a new home.

Nicole Adams, 23, a keeper at the at the centre in Polkemmet Country Park says that Wally will be moved to new home for breeding soon.

She said: “Today they weren’t doing very much. He spent most of the morning sleeping because he has to conserve a lot of his energy for moving into adulthood.

“He’s going to eventually be moved onto a new home for breeding once he becomes an adult.

“At six weeks old, he’s coming the end of his fluffiness as a baby and will soon enter adulthood.”

Category: News