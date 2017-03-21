ADVFN (LSE:AFN) today announces the winners of the third annual ADVFN International Financial Awards.

The panel-judged awards, which recognise and celebrate the best of breed products and services from across the global financial industry, have honoured 39 companies and individuals from within the sector. Winners range from wealth managers, stockbrokers and trading education providers to journalists, bloggers and financial publications.

Full information about all of the categories and winners can be found on the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2017 website: https://uk.advfn.com/awards_2017

“This year’s awards are the biggest yet, which reflects the calibre amongst both the stalwarts and the new guard in the industry,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “ADVFN is delighted to commend those that have been outstanding in the sector over the past year. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

The winners of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2017:

Best CFD Research Service Accendo Markets Best Online Trading Services ActivTrades Finance Blogger of the Year Broker Man Dan Best Crowdfunding Platform Businessagent.com Best Spread Betting Platform City Index Best Spread Betting and CFD Education Tools CMC Markets Best Currency Exchange Service Currencies Direct Best IPO Provider Direct Market Touch Best Research Provider Edison Best ETF Provider ETF Securities Best Social Trading Platform eToro Best Trading Alert Service Faraday Research Wealth Manager of the Year Fisher Investments Europe Best Forex Platform GKFX Best Execution Only Stockbroker Halifax Share Dealing Best Managed Funds Provider Hargreaves Lansdown Best Financial Print Journalist Harry Wilson, The Times Best Multi Platform Provider IG Best Finance App IG Best Investment Magazine Investors Chronicle Best Newspaper Tipster Joanne Hart, The Mail on Sunday Best UK Property Investment Adviser Nova Financial Best CFD Provider Plus 500 Best Newcomer PrimaryBid Best Platform for the Active Trader Saxo Capital Markets Best ETP Provider Societe Generale Best Investor Communications Sound Energy Best Alternative Investments Provider Stanley Gibbons Best Investor Relations Firm St Brides Best Business TV Journalist Steph McGovern, BBC Breakfast Best Stockbroker for International Dealing TD Direct Investing Best Low Cost Stockbroker TD Direct Investing Best SIPP Provider TD Direct Investing Financial Publication of the Year The Economist Self Select ISA Provider of the Year The Share Centre Best Online Stockbroker The Share Centre Best Trading Innovation TRADE IT Best Trading Education Provider Trendsignal Best Peer to Peer Provider Wellesley

