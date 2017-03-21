ADVFN International Financial Awards 2017

advfnADVFN (LSE:AFN) today announces the winners of the third annual ADVFN International Financial Awards.

The panel-judged awards, which recognise and celebrate the best of breed products and services from across the global financial industry, have honoured 39 companies and individuals from within the sector. Winners range from wealth managers, stockbrokers and trading education providers to journalists, bloggers and financial publications.

Full information about all of the categories and winners can be found on the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2017 website: https://uk.advfn.com/awards_2017

“This year’s awards are the biggest yet, which reflects the calibre amongst both the stalwarts and the new guard in the industry,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “ADVFN is delighted to commend those that have been outstanding in the sector over the past year. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

The winners of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2017:

Best CFD Research Service Accendo Markets
Best Online Trading Services ActivTrades
Finance Blogger of the Year Broker Man Dan
Best Crowdfunding Platform Businessagent.com
Best Spread Betting Platform City Index
Best Spread Betting and CFD Education Tools CMC Markets
Best Currency Exchange Service Currencies Direct
Best IPO Provider Direct Market Touch
Best Research Provider Edison
Best ETF Provider ETF Securities
Best Social Trading Platform eToro
Best Trading Alert Service Faraday Research
Wealth Manager of the Year Fisher Investments Europe
Best Forex Platform GKFX
Best Execution Only Stockbroker Halifax Share Dealing
Best Managed Funds Provider Hargreaves Lansdown
Best Financial Print Journalist Harry Wilson, The Times
Best Multi Platform Provider IG
Best Finance App IG
Best Investment Magazine Investors Chronicle
Best Newspaper Tipster Joanne Hart, The Mail on Sunday
Best UK Property Investment Adviser Nova Financial
Best CFD Provider Plus 500
Best Newcomer PrimaryBid
Best Platform for the Active Trader Saxo Capital Markets
Best ETP Provider Societe Generale
Best Investor Communications Sound Energy
Best Alternative Investments Provider Stanley Gibbons
Best Investor Relations Firm St Brides
Best Business TV Journalist Steph McGovern, BBC Breakfast
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing TD Direct Investing
Best Low Cost Stockbroker TD Direct Investing
Best SIPP Provider TD Direct Investing
Financial Publication of the Year The Economist
Self Select ISA Provider of the Year The Share Centre
Best Online Stockbroker The Share Centre
Best Trading Innovation TRADE IT
Best Trading Education Provider Trendsignal
Best Peer to Peer Provider Wellesley

