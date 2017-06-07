Aeromark achieves UKAS accredited ISO 27001 & ISO 22301 standards

June 2017, Bedford. Aeromark, developer of one of the UK’s leading Service Management Systems, has announced it has been awarded UKAS accredited certification for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 22301:2012 for its entire organisation to complement its existing ISO 9001 accreditation.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) that provides security controls and processes to safeguard customers’ information, data and other intellectual property assets.

ISO/IEC 22301:2012 is the international standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS). It is designed to protect businesses from potential disruption due to unforeseen incidents including extreme weather, fire, flood, natural disaster, theft, IT outage, staff illness or terrorist attacks.

“Aeromark believe in a proactive approach to information security and integrity of data for our customers. Most Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers are only able to offer certification for the data centres they use which doesn’t cover the largest part of the risk – the application. At Aeromark our entire business scope is covered by these standards, from our hiring policies to how our team develop our software and of course, our data centres. In becoming UKAS accredited for both ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 we show Aeromark’s commitment to adhering to the international best practices for data protection and meeting the increasing expectations of our customers” said Roger Marks, Managing Director.

Attaining accredited certification in both ISO standards to complement our existing ISO 9001 certification enables Aeromark to continually enhance the organization’s information security management system while protecting business and company data from any emerging risk in the future.

