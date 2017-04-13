Ahoy there and welcome aboard a unique holiday destination on the North Norfolk coast

The Wild Duck at Heacham in Norfolk, offers visitors a unique place to stay while enjoying the fantastic North Norfolk coast.

Famous for its big skies and wide sandy beaches, this part of the county has a great deal to offer families, those looking for a romantic getaway or looking to do a bit of twitching.

And where better to stay than in a converted boat right on the coast, in the middle of a nature reserve?

The Wild Duck is a holiday home by the sea with a difference. The self-catering accommodation has been created from a former boat which was built in 1878 at nearby West Lynn for George Cresswell, part of the famous Barclays Bank, Gurney family. She has been dry beached on South Beach, Heacham since the early 1920s and was fully refurbished and enhanced while still keeping a wealth of original features from her past existence, she offers a unique place to stay and enjoy the wonderful Norfolk coast and countryside.

The Wild Duck offers beautiful views across the RSPB nature reserve to the river and sea beyond. Sleeping up to 6, the beach house caters for families and adults alike. Inside the boat you will find clean, stylish and comfortable accommodation with every convenience you could wish for, including free WIFI. The boat has sun decks to enjoy the fabulous Norfolk sunsets, perfect for just sitting back and relaxing. There is a wide unfenced open space of wild grass ideal to play on, park boats, wind surfers, kites etc. At low tide, miles of safe shallows for cockling and walking await you; and at high the area is ideal for wind surfing, kite surfing and boating activities.

If you would like to check availability or find out more information about The Wild Duck visit the website: www.thewildduck.net

Category: Blog, Business