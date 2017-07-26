Another incredible side of the homeland of Amadeus

Connoisseurs of real art are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Austria International Film Festival on August 4th, 2017 in Vienna (Austria) !

The Austria International Film Festival will be held at the UCI Kinowelt Millennium City, “James Dean” Hall.The Austria International Film Festival is an event that will let the audience experience vivid emotions and will make an unforgettable impression. Cinematographers from all over the world will be invited to the contest. The winners will be the ones who, according to the jury, have the most unique artistic views of the world in cinema.

Austria is a country, from where each corner has prepared its own “tasty morsel” of art and culture. Fans of classical music and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart go to Salzburg, for the cleanest lakes and hot mineral springs, tourists go to charming Carinthia, and lovers of opera, attractions, architecture and good cinema – of course, go to the capital of Austria – Vienna.

Those planning to attend are invited to familiarize themselves with the award categories for which participants will compete: Audience Award, Best Narrative Film, Best Short Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Documentary Short Film, Best Entertainment, Best Music Video, Best Student Film and Best Experimental Film.

The Austria International Film Festival is a must visit event! In attendance there will be people who live for art and people who will open the audience up to new and wonderful worlds, the likes of which have never been experienced before. This event will bring together talented people from all over the world. Every year the number of participants increases, and the work that they demonstrate becomes more interesting and professional.

It is guaranteed that the Austria International Film Festival will broaden horizons!

The jury of the festival are looking for filmmakers with a free spirit, new ideas, an independent point of view and new approaches to the world of film. The budget of the films is not important, it is all about the talent! The perfect end to the festival will be an informal exchange between the filmmakers and audience in the company of the invited local and international directors, producers and actors. All those present will have the opportunity to communicate and network with each participant of this event. After all, the festival opens the doors for professional and non-professional filmmakers. The atmosphere of the event will allow each viewer to live all the stories that will be displayed on the screen. Big impressions, lively discussion and new and interesting acquaintances will make this evening unforgettable.

Discover a whole new world at the Austria International Film Festival!

04.08.17 Internationales Austrian Film Festival from VR Movie Experience on Vimeo.

Festival’s Website: http://austriainternationalfilmfestival.com

Submission page: http://worldfilmpresentation.com/Festival/austria-international-film-festival

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustriaInternationalFilmFestival/?fref=ts

Category: Life