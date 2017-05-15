Anton Paar helping you get the best out of your distillation system

The ADU 5 automatic distillation unit from Anton Paar has been a worldwide sales success.

To help new users get the best out of their new instrument Anton Paar are now offering a training package with each new instrument bought before the end of June 2017.

The intensive application training will be at our factory in Blankenfelde-Mahlow on the outskirts of Berlin, overseen by our renowned experts. Travel costs & accommodation are excluded.

The ADU 5 features reliable infra-red heating elements, allowing close distillation control and long glassware life. Highly accurate results with outstanding repeatability and reproducibility are ensured through excellent temperature stability of the receiving chamber and optical receiver monitoring with no moving parts.

Category: Business