Anton Paar sets the benchmark for the highest digestion throughput

Anton Paar’s flagship microwave platform – Multiwave PRO – has been given another major upgrade which makes it even more appealing to ICP and AA users.

The latest addition to the Multiwave PRO platform is Rotor 41HVT56: the highest throughput acid digestion rotor on the market utilizing the ground breaking SMART VENT technology.

Anton Paar’s SMART VENT technology vessels have no consumable parts, no protective jackets, no tools to close the vessels, and no membranes which need to be replaced.

The result of these features is the easiest to use vessel on the market. There is also no need for samples clustering; samples with different reaction behaviour can be digested in the same run.

Rotor 41HVT56 was designed for high sample loads. It comes with 41 vessels with 56 mL nominal volume and automated internal temperature control of each vessel. This means that forty-one samples can be digested simultaneously in one run, which in combination with minimized cooling times guarantees unsurpassed sample throughput.

Multiwave PRO combined with Rotor 41HVT56 provides high-throughput microwave acid digestion and acid leaching of a broad range of samples, including food, biological, environmental, agricultural, cosmetic and pharmaceutical samples.

Power as well as temperature programs can be performed without the need of any additional sensor.

According to your requirements, three different temperature control modes are available.

The digestion can be controlled based on :

1) The hottest (most reactive) sample

2) The coldest (least reactive) sample

3) The average temperature of all samples

The aluminum rotor body ensures maximum pressure stability of the thin-walled PTFE-TFM vessels. Additionally, each vessel is equipped with cooling fins, resulting in rapid cooling and accordingly short overall process times.

Continuous low-intensity cooling during a run increases the vessels’ lifetime, thus reducing the running costs of Multiwave PRO with Rotor 41HVT56.

“Before the addition of this rotor to our portfolio we already had the fastest microwave digestion system on the market,” reports Linda Kuenstl, product manager for microwave sample preparation equipment at Anton Paar GmbH.

“Including heating and cooling, Multiwave GO can digest 12 samples for EPA 3051 in as little as 18 minutes. Rotor 41HVT56 provides more than triple that throughput in just over twice the time. It’s a big upgrade for laboratories that need this kind of high sample throughput, easy–to-use vessels, and speed.”

With more upgrades and new products in the development pipeline, expect to see more innovations like this one from Anton Paar in the near future.

For further details on the Anton Paar Microwave Reaction System for Sample Preparation, click here to download the brochure.

