AppInstitute partners with Santander to provide Masterclass for Breakthrough Members

AppInstitute is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Santander UK Breakthrough programme to help support small businesses leverage the power of mobile marketing.

AppInstitute provides a simple way for small businesses to create, publish and manage their own iPhone and Android app using their DIY app builder platform, making entering the app market easy for even the least tech-savvy small business owner.

“We solve a significant and growing problem by removing both the technical and financial barriers of entry for SMEs into the mobile app market” said AppInstitute CEO and Founder, Ian Naylor. “AppInstitute enables even the smallest of businesses to leverage the power of mobile marketing to improve their business’s growth and efficiency by driving transactions, encouraging loyalty and streamlining communications through your customer’s preferred device, the smartphone.”

The new partnership will provide Santander’s Breakthrough businesses valuable insight and strategies on essential digital marketing trends.

Santander’s Breakthrough programme aims to help small businesses unlock their potential by providing access to masterclasses with renowned business leaders such as Jaguar Land Rover, McLaren, Saatchi Masius and Transport for London, to learn first-hand how to boost business growth.

AppInstitute is hosting their first Breakthrough event on 18 May and will be inviting SME owners to their Nottingham office for the opportunity to develop their digital strategy and get hands-on experience building their own mobile app. To help support these businesses, AppInstitute will also be giving away 1-year free hosting for all attendees of the first masterclass.

About AppInstitute:

Founded in 2011 AppInstitute is a 20 person, young, innovative, SaaS business based out of Nottingham’s Creative Quarter.

Currently boasting over 30,000 customers from all over the globe using their Business Apps CMS platform to create mobile apps. AppInstitute is at the forefront of the smartphone app platform industry with partners and customers including PayPal, John Lewis, Loreal and Nissan.

Dubbed the ‘WordPress for mobile apps’, AppInstitute’s cloud-based service aims to revolutionise the app market by providing a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that allows SMEs and individuals with little to no prior technical knowledge to create their own app with ease.

