ASBO Goat Wreaking Havoc In Suburb by Breaking Into Gardens And Falling Through Garage Roof

A rogue goat has been wreaking havoc in a small suburb by breaking into gardens – and even fell through someone’s garage roof.

Lauren Bellew, 22, was stunned when she found the goat eating the vegetables she was growing in her garden.

The animal, called Bill, appeared out of nowhere on July 23, and despite Lauren’s attempts to reunite him with his owner, spent two weeks roaming the neighbourhood.

The friendly goat even lived in legal PA Lauren’s garden in Orpington, Kent, for three days, where she fed him apples and hay.

She said: “I was just sitting in my living room when my mum said there was a goat outside, and I couldn’t get out quicker because I’m obsessed with them.

“He had massive horns and I wasn’t sure if he was friendly, so I was a bit scared, but he was lovely.

“I thought maybe he was from a field down the road where they keep animals, I had no idea where he’d come from.

“Eventually someone tagged me in a post the owner had made on Facebook and I tried to keep him in my garden.

“They came up with a dog lead that evening but we were running around for an hour trying to catch him, we just couldn’t get him.

“He didn’t want to go to his owner and I had the feeling that he’d been mistreated or abused.

“He ran into the field and the owner said they’d collect him the next day but I said to them that if he’d got in, he’d be able to escape again, and unsurprisingly he did.

“Three days later he was back in my garden again and he stayed for three days, we were just feeding him what we could – every morning we’d look outside and he was just sat on the patio.

“I was absolutely besotted with him, he seemed content and was walking up to me and taking food out of my hand.”

Lauren believes the goat may have been mistreated by a number of owners and is ‘scared of men’.

Despite calling the RSPCA and 101, no one came to rescue the poor goat, and Lauren was worried he would be hit by a car.

She added: “He doesn’t seem to like men, I think he’s been mistreated.

“After he left my garden, he went to my next door neighbours’, and at one point I actually caught him climbing up the wall into my alleyway and coming for the veg in my garden.

“I hadn’t seen him for all of last week, so he was obviously traipsing around gardens – I was praying I wouldn’t see him being hit by a car.

“I tried messaging the owner but they said they couldn’t get him, and they were even writing posts saying they were heartbroken, but they knew where he was.

“I think they couldn’t afford to look after him and wanted to abandon him.

“He was still roaming the streets yesterday morning but I’ve managed to get an animal rescue centre to take him now and I’m visiting on Sunday to see how he’s doing.”

Bill has now found a new home at Foal Farm Animal Rescue Centre in Biggin Hill.

