Audi Manage That! – Reckless Driver Overtakes By Veering Onto Motorway Reservation

This is the shocking moment a reckless driver overtakes by veering onto the CENTRAL RESERVATION of a busy motorway – creating a FOURTH LANE.

Dashcam footage captured the speeding Audi A7 tailgating the Volvo before the driver edges off the outside lane and makes their move.

Straddling the white line which marks the edge of the carriageway, the car throws up clouds of dirt and debris and forces the driver in the outside lane to take evasive action.

The Audi driver manages to make it through the gap without crashing and speeds off into the distance.

The dangerous manoeuvre took place at just before 11am on Sunday on the M5 heading southbound near Wellington, Somerset.

It was filmed by Lee Borastero, from Wells, who was on his way to Exmouth with his family.

Mr Borastero, who runs a Toymaster in the city, said: “The motorway was busy but it was free flowing and people were leaving gaps.

“He came up behind me at a rapid rate of knots. I saw him and moved over, but then he went past a Vauxhall and ended up behind the Volvo which he forced his way past.

“My van got peppered with dust. It was tarmac when he started the overtaking move but it was grass verge at the end.

“I thought he was going to cause an an accident so I slowed down and changed lane as I didn’t want to be involved in it.”

