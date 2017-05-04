Autistic Boy Sent Nearly 100 Cards By Strangers From Around The World

An autistic boy who never gets invited to parties got 100s of birthday cards from all over the world – after a campaign by his mum.

Daniel Heard struggles to make friends due to his condition and was thrilled when a mountain of envelopes arrived through the letterbox to help him celebrate.

He has not been invited to a birthday party since Year One, and his mum Kayleigh James turned to the internet to find inspiration for his big day.

A fortnight ago, the 30-year-old posted in a Facebook group Cards For Everyone, to let people know it was her son’s birthday.

To her amazement, a huge pile of around 80 cards arrived on the doormat, some of which were lovingly made by hand, and had travelled from the other side of the world to Trowbridge, Wilts.

Daniel said: “It was definitely the best birthday I have ever had.

“I have been sent 75 cards so far and they keep on coming. I only expected to get one from my family so to get that many was amazing.

“My favourite card is the one with a cat on the front of it because I really like cats – we have five of them at home.

“Thank you to everyone who sent me a card, it has made me really happy.”

Some people even sent gifts to Daniel, which astonished mum-of-two Kayleigh.

She said: “When we came home on Saturday there was post everywhere.”

The family, including Daniel’s sister Jazmine, eight, decorated an entire wall with the cards.

Kayleigh added: “My daughter gets invited to parties and Daniel doesn’t.

“He hasn’t been invited to a birthday party since Year One.

“Because of Daniel’s autism it makes it more difficult for him.

“It is the first time he has had that many birthday cards.”

She added: “It was so nice to see Daniel so happy on his birthday – it was the happiest I’ve ever seen him.

“He doesn’t smile very often but on Saturday he was beaming all day and he’s still smiling today.

“This proves that there are people out there who want to make others happy even though they have never met them.

“To everyone who took the effort of writing a card to Daniel, thank you so much – you made it the best birthday of his life.”

