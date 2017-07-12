Baby Bear Has Winnie The Pooh Moment – As It Gets Its Head Stuck In Honey Jar

Funny footage shows a baby bear having a real-life Winnie-the-Pooh moment – as it gets its head stuck in a HONEY jar.

Police rescued the tiny cub after it was spotted trying to scale a fence with a plastic syrup tub on its head.

Officers are seen slowly approaching the brown bear before one attempts to pluck it off.

After the first attempt is unsuccessful, one policeman from La Verne Police Department in La Verne, California, holds the cub down.

A Fish and Wildlife officer then pulls it off before the cub scampers into the woods.

It is not known how long the bear was battling to escape, but police said it was unharmed after the ordeal over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “La Verne Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of Jasmine Court at 8.30 to assist with a bear cub who had it’s head stuck in a plastic jug.

“LVPD officer Weaver held the cub still while a Fish and Wildlife agent attempted to remove the jug.

“Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness.”

The amusing scene was reminiscent of classic storylines in AA Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books, which saw the iconic yellow bar get its head stuck in a honey jar.

Category: News