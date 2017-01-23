Baby’s Sight Saved By American Medics After NHS REFUSED To Operate

A baby boy was rushed 3,000 miles to the US for emergency surgery to save his sight – after NHS doctors REFUSED to operate on a tumour growing over his eye.

Seven-month-old Oliver Francis was born nine weeks premature and developed a capillary haemangioma while on a breathing machine in hospital.

The benign growth on his right eye – caused by overdeveloped blood vessels – swelled up to the size of a pea when Oliver was five weeks old.

After his eye closed up completely, medics at Burton Queen’s Hospital referred Oliver for specialist treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital in July last year.

Parents Tasha, 25, and Mike, 34, were told to administer propranolol to reduce the tumour’s growth but it left Oliver suffering persistent nose bleeds.

But despite Tasha and Mike’s pleas for help, doctors simply increased the drug dosage and refused to operate.

Oliver’s parents, of Midway, Staffs., “lost all faith” when his eye became misshapen on October 5 so Tasha started researching alternative treatments online.

Days after the appointment, New York-based charity Little Baby Face Foundation responded to a request from Tasha and agreed to fund a sight-saving operation.

Oliver was flown 3,337 miles to the USA on October 15 and the tumour was successfully removed two days later – without any charge.

“It is all still sinking in. The doctors in America said that if we had not operated when we did he could have lost his sight.

“The foundation are absolutely brilliant. I cannot thank them enough.

“It all happened so quickly. We flew in on October 15 and went straight to the hospital for a meeting where the doctor explained what would happen.

“Two days later, they removed the haemangioma. They paid for absolutely everything. It was such a relief.”

Oliver was born at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital in June last year and was putting on respiratory support for five weeks.

Tasha said: “Oliver had to be put on a breathing machine as he was born early. He developed a mark on his right eye, but I was told not to worry about it.

“But it kept getting bigger and bigger. By the time we left when he was five weeks old, it was larger than a pea.”

After his nine-week check-up, Olive was referred to Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital where he was put on a 0.1 dose of propranolol.

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure, irregular heart rates and capillary haemangioma.

Tasha said: “The propranolol is a drug that is supposed to reduce the size of haemangioma. It was not working though.

“He still had restrictions in his eye and it started to become misshapen.

“I was really worried and told them that the haemangioma was still growing, but the doctors did not listen to me. It was really frustrating.”

At Oliver’s last appointment on October 5, Tasha was told to increase the dosage to 0.26ml twice a day and “come back in six weeks”.

Tasha said: “They wanted to leave him on propranolol for 18 months.

“I asked them if there was anything else they could do, but they just said it was the best thing for Oliver.

“I knew if I did not do anything then he was going to lose his eyesight.

“He was suffering from the side effects from the drug, such as nose bleeds and he was constantly crying because he was in pain.

“I needed to find help from somewhere.”

But Tasha had found Little Baby Face Foundation online and emailed them and days after her last NHS appointment she received a reply.

Tasha said: “I saw a video on Facebook which showed a child from the UK with a haemangioma on his face and the foundation managed to help him. I had hope then.

“They were fantastic, they paid for everything and saved Oliver’s eye sight.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham Children’s Hospital said: “In some cases surgery may be required but due to the associated risks to the eyesight and potential facial scarring, surgery, along with other treatment options, is usually considered only if non-invasive methods of treatment have proved ineffective.”

