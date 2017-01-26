Battersea Dogs Home Get Unprecedented Number Of Chihuahuas In One Week

Staff at Battersea Dogs Home were left amazed after taking in 11 Chihuahuas in the space of one week.

The Chihuahua is one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds and the rescue centre normally has one looking for a new home.

But the the arrival of 11 in such a short period is unprecedented – with the pint-sized pooches ranging from an 12-week-old puppy to an 11-year-old stray.

Becky Fisher, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home dog rehoming and welfare manager, said: “We’d normally expect to see one or two Chihuahuas come through our doors in a week, so to have 11 arrive is quite exceptional.

“We’re certainly all being kept on our toes by our little Chihuahua crowd.”

Despite only just arriving a short period ago, all of the 11 Chihuahuas have homes lined up.

The charity has called on anyone who wants to adopt a Chihuahua or another rescue dog should get in touch – but have warned potential owners about the little breed’s traits.

Becky added: “Chihuahuas may be little, but they have big personalities. They’re generally full of energy and need to be exercised and mentally stimulated.

“As with any other breed, it’s also important to ensure they’re socialised properly with other dogs.

“Anyone looking to take on a Chihuahua needs to put a lot of thought into it, as they’re just as big a commitment as any other dog.”

