Beautiful Seaside Landscape Picture Scuppered By Photobombing Snowy BARNOWL

This remarkable image of a sleepy seaside town was scuppered when it was photobombed by a large snowy BARNOWL.

The snap was suppose to be a landscape picture of Runswick Bay, near Whitby, North Yorks., just before dusk.

But photography Amy Pulling, 35, got more than she bargained for when the beautiful white bird flew into focus while she was stood outside the Royal Hotel in the bay.

The owl, which looks like the doppelganger to Harry Potter’s pet Hedwig, stares eagerly down the lens at the exact moment the picture was taken.

Amy, of Malton, North Yorks., said: “I just managed to capture this owl as he photobombed me with Runswick Bay in the background.

“I was taking just a landscape picture of the bay when he popped his head in.

“It was quite so-real – I’ve even had someone who does a bird calendar ask me if they can use it for one month.”

