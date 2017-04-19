Beauty bookings made easy with the Book Your Lifestyle App

Book Your Lifestyle’s latest app release allows customers to book their beauty treatments anytime – anywhere, in a matter of seconds. With lots of beauty gifts along the way, Book Your Lifestyle now offers a more rewarding way to book beauty treatments on-the-go and manage your beauty calendar in one handy place.

In addition to the quick and easy user experience, for the next booking made through the app, Book Your Lifestyle’s customers are rewarded with one of the popular beauty products from the industry partners and luxury make-up line Glo & Ray.

Book Your Lifestyle’s CEO and co-founder David Smith commented, ‘’we are delighted to announce an imminent release of the industry’s latest App on iOS and Android. We love it and believe it offers the most convenient and rewarding way to book beauty appointments vs. anything that is out there. It’s neat, simple and to the point, with booking “in a few taps” and offering great rewards to further enrich our customer’s experience.’’

The dedicated beauty industry app features an easy access to the best salons and spas with the conveniently stored venue details for checking on-the-go. A list of all past and future appointments allows for the customers to list their favourite salons and spas in one handy mobile diary and simply tap to book favourite places again. Book Your Lifestyle’s app invites customers to uncover all the best salons, spas and treatments nearby, as well as get the most competitive prices, discounts and offers. Book Your Lifestyle’s ultimate commitment is to make it incredibly easy to search for the salons you love and wish to come back time and time again, without having to make a single phone call.

The App is available to download via Google Play Store & App Store.

Useful links:

https://www.bookyourlifestyle.com/

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/book-your-lifestyle/id1168452953

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bookyourlifestyle

Category: Blog, Life