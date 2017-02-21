Being Short Of Couriers Just Isn’t An Option Anymore

SMS Campaign has launched a brand new way to communicate with regular and freelance couriers through interactive SMS text messages.

SMS Campaign are excited to announce the launch of their SMS marketing tool to the courier and transportation industry.

Whether you’re a small courier firm or a large corporate transportation company, SMS Campaign understand that scheduling your staff and finding immediate freelance resource can be a lengthy process. SMS Campaign have come up with a way to help streamline this process.

The automated system, called SMS Campaign, is a bulk message service with an interactive element designed to help streamline your courier scheduling systems. The platform is also cloud based, meaning you can access this software from anywhere at any time, providing that you have internet access. Cloud based software, such as SMS Campaign, offers major benefits such as reduced costs to the company, minimal downtime and easy management.

Designed to remove pain points, SMS Campaign reduces the stress caused when you suddenly find yourself very low on couriers and your customers are still making phone calls, booking jobs etc. This is a very typical situation in a same-day courier control room. With SMS Campaign a dispatch manager can send one communication to any number of couriers who are on standby and wait for the reply to cover your work, a very easy and simple method that works. The results mean it is easier to manage workflow in the control room and the customers are kept happy with the continuation of service.

Thomas De Vos Technical Solutions Provider explained – “SMS Campaign is more than a standard bulk text messaging solution. The key benefit is the real-time reply system, allowing the operator to monitor instant replies to respond to a specific need. This is why it fits really well with the courier industry. There are thousands of freelance couriers in the UK, so it can also be a way of increasing your resources and to grow your business.”

SMS Marketing is a global tool used to build customer relationships. As these tools evolve, more and more people believe that customer specific information politely sent to a medium such as a mobile phone is the way forward. 90% of people open text messages within the first 3 minutes of being received. It is for that reason that IT Enterprise decided to explore the mobile marketing route.

SMS Campaign offers a free trial in their simple, yet technological solution. To get in contact call 0207 127 4304 or visit: https://smscampaign.co.uk/courier-service/.

Category: Business