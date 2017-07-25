Best Friends – Inseparable Horse And Donkey Rehomed Together

An inseparable horse and donkey who became best friends while living together at an animal rescue shelter have found a new home for life at a farm.

Warmblood crossbred Tully and Eric the donkey became inseparable after their previous owner had to give them up.

And animal welfare workers at the Scottish SPCA said the duo would have been “heartbroken” if they had been split up, following an appeal.

But, thankfully, Eric and Tully have found their own happy ending at West Stoneyhill Farm, near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, with new owners Diana and Kevin Lawson.

The Lawsons already host other horses and livestock at their farm.

And Diana realised that finding someone to take both into their home would have been a big ask.

She said: “I know a lot of people who would have taken a horse and a lot of people who would have taken a donkey, but getting someone to take on both was another matter.

“We have got other horses and livestock, so we knew it was important they fitted in.

“We decided to go and have a look and see if they were easyosy. We went out and saw them and they were absolutely fantastic.

“They’ve now been here for just over two weeks and they have settled in really well.

“They get on really well with all the other horses and animals. The pair of them are really lovely. They have got a home for life here.”

Graeme Innes, manager of the SSPCA’s centre in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire, said: “It is an odd pairing, but they would have been heartbroken if we split them up.”

