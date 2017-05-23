Bloomskincare online shop brings Korean skin care expert Manyo factory to the British public

Bloomskincare is a newly launched online shop focussing on popular Korean beauty products, is bringing the famous natural & organic Korean brand – Manyo Factory to beautiful & fabulous British public.

Manyo Factory was established in 2012, and in just a few years the beauty products within this brand have become very popular, not only in Korea but also in other countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, and USA.

Manyo Factory products consist of natural, organic, and botanical ingredients. Manyo Factory products contain no artificial colouring, fragrances, mineral oils and products of oil refining. They have a hypoallergenic formula and do not cause harm to even the most delicate and sensitive skin prone to irritations, rashes, and imperfections.

Another great feature of Manyo Factory products is that they’re created to care for problematic skin. The Company’s bestseller – Galactomyces Niacin Special Treatment Essence 97% consists of yeast rice fungus galactomyces extract, niacinamide, sodium hyaluronidase. Niacinamide is a well-researched, powerful multi-tasking ingredient that addresses lots of different skin imperfections no matter what your age or skin type! It helps your skin appear renewed, clarified and silky smooth.

Manyo Factory products are highly valued by beauty bloggers. Famous New York based blogger Rennee @gothamista says: ‘If you need some hydration, brightening, anti-aging, I am loving Galactomyces Niacin Special Essence. Over time it is really going to strengthen your skin.’

All Manyo Factory organic ingredients have been certified by Ecocert, German Certification and other international organizations.

Bloomskincare.co.uk is a Korean skin care online shop based in United Kingdom. It has been created for thousands of women who believe that HEALTHY skin is first step to BEAUTIFUL skin.

The Bloomskincare team truly believe that all ladies should be treated gently and kindly, and that is why they only offer you products free from harmful ingredients. Also Bloomskincare fully support the end of animal testing for cosmetics. All products introduced at: https://bloomskincare.co.uk/ have never been tested on animals.

Except for Manyo Factory, Bloomskincare online shop also sells other genuine Korean brands such as Scinic, La’dor, Nature Planet and Missha.

