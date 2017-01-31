Body Found After Barn Fire Believed To Be Missing 14-Year-Old

Police searching for a missing 14-year-old following a barn fire have found a body.

Louis Simpson is believed to have been at the barn in Parbold, Lancs., with friends before the fire broke out.

Emergency services were called at around 3pm on Sunday (Jan 29) and shortly afterwards Louis was reported missing.

After an extensive search of the area a body was recovered from the barn last night (Mon).

The body is yet to be formally identified but is sadly believed to be Louis.

Louis’ family have been informed this morning (Tues) and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries are continuing to establish what has happened and what caused the fire, however at this stage there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

In a tribute, Louis’ parents said: “It is with deep regret and heartbreak that we can confirm the tragic loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy Louis James Simpson.

“We are all truly devastated but want to thank our amazing family and friends for their on-going love and support.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Category: News