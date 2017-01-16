Brave 9-Year-Old Jumped Into Action And Helped Save Her Mum’s Life After She Collapsed At Home

A quick-thinking nine-year-old jumped into action when her mum collapsed at home – and helped to save her life.

Little Summer Peel heard a thud after her mum had gone upstairs because she felt dizzy on December 27.

She immediately sprung into action and used her mum’s phone to call her grandma for help.

The brave youngster also managed to calm her seven-year-old sister, Maisie down who was fearing for her mum’s safety.

Speaking about the incident, mum Caroline Peel, 33, said she had taken herself upstairs because she didn’t feel well.

Mrs Peel, from Bramley, West Yorks., said: “I just didn’t feel well so I took myself upstairs and that’s when Summer said she just heard a big bang.

“Her little sister was asking, ‘is mummy dead?’. But Summer calmed her down and called her grandma who came over and rang the ambulance.”

After her grandmother came to the house, paramedics arrived and Mrs Peel, who recently underwent an operation and was on medication at the time, was rushed to hospital.

Speaking of her pride at her daughter’s actions, Mrs Peel said: “I don’t know what I would have done if it wasn’t for her because they said my blood pressure was really low.

“She was really brave and fast-acting.”

Summer’s bravery has been recognised by her school who recently held an assembly for her to celebrate her actions.

Mrs Peel added: “The paramedics told her that she did really well and that she is a brave little girl.

“What she did was amazing.”

Dad Matthew Peel revealed his pride too and said: “She is very aware and I’m obviously very proud of her.”

