Brave Superhero Fan Fighting Cancer Sent Artwork From Strangers Around The World

A seven-year-old superhero fan is fighting a cancer battle from his hospital bed surrounded by amazing artwork he was sent from strangers around the world.

Brave Dexter Liebow has been in and out of hospital since he was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in October last year.

Dexter is currently recovering from his 16th round of chemotherapy in isolation in the oncology ward of Bristol Children’s Hospital

But fundraiser Linda Buckman put out a Facebook appeal asking for artists to send the lad paintings and drawings to brighten up his hospital bedside.

And superhero fan Dexter has been inundated with around 40 pieces of incredible artwork – including one from a prisoner in San Francisco.

Dexter’s proud mum Lucy, 34, said the daily post and pictures has proved vital in lifting his spirits – as well as covering the ward walls in cartoons and superheroes.

“We weren’t expecting much but it just went crazy.

“For Dexter to wake up to a letter or a parcel or a picture – I can’t stress how much it breaks up his day and gives him something to look forward to.

“It lifts his spirits and makes the world of difference.

“The nurses, who have been amazing, will come in and ask him if he has had any more mail and tell him he’s famous but he’s quite humble and will just smile and be shy.

“It has been fantastic to tell him that all these people have heard about him and want to send him something for his room. It’s incredible.”

Little Dexter became poorly with stomach pains in October last year, and initially doctors suspected it might be severe constipation or appendicitis.

But scans revealed he had a tumour on the adrenal gland, which then spread to bones around his body, such as his hips, skull, legs and feet.

As well as 16 rounds of chemo, he had had two stints in intensive care for septicemia and septic shock.

He is due to have two more rounds of chemotherapy before specialist intense concentrated radiotherapy at University hospital London in October.

He is currently in hospital on a course of antibiotics, and the daily arrival of art work is helping him cope with being away from home.

Dexter’s favourite gift has been a Guardians of the Galaxy picture donated by Bristol graffiti artist Rich Turner – among 35 he has received so far.

“He loves superheroes so a lot of the artwork has been related to that, which he loves,” added Lucy, who also has sons Matt 13, and Toby, two, with husband Andy, an NHS admin manager.

“It’s just really nice. It really cheers him up. It’s lovely how selfless some people can be.”

Fund-raiser Linda, 41 from Eastville, Bristol, regularly collects for cancer sufferers and heard about Dexter while raising cash for another local lad Thomas Cridland, also seven.

She put out the appeal last month and added: “It has been absolutely amazing. It’s brilliant.”

She has organised a fundraising artwork auction on October 7 with the proceeds helping to support Dexter and other local people.

