Bride Rips Up Wedding Photos After Looking Back At Her 26 Stone Frame – Then Shreds 13 STONE

An unhappy bride ripped up her wedding album and then shredded HALF her body weight after seeing her “disgusting” 26st frame.

Debbie Dyson-Fussey was a size 26 at her heaviest and flew into a rage after revisiting her 2009 wedding snaps.

The 36-year-old checkout assistant proposed to her merchandiser hubby Paul Fussey over text in November 2008 before visiting a bridal shop who said they didn’t have any in her large size.

Now – having lost more than 13st in just nine months – Debbie is re-planning the ceremony of her dreams.

Debbie, of Hull, East Yorks., said: “I was that big I couldn’t get a dress to fit me.

“I weighed 26st and I walked into a bridal shop and they said: ‘We haven’t got anything to fit you’.

“I was heartbroken, I was so embarrassed. I came out of the shop and I sobbed my heart out.”

Speaking about how she felt at her wedding, Debbie said: “I just hated it – I cried all the way down the aisle.

“What should have been the happiest day of my life was my worst.

“When the photographs came through, I hated them. I ripped them up.

“Paul said, ‘You look nice’ and I said, ‘I don’t, I look disgusting’, and I tore them up. I didn’t want them on my wall.”

Debbie struck a chord with Slimming World to make healthy meals and cut out snacks – but she fell off track not long after joining.

She managed to lose only a few pounds before her wedding in February 2009, but then she found herself in hospital for three months with blood clots.

Debbie added: “The doctors said if I didn’t lose the weight that was going to be the end of me.

“I didn’t realise I was that big. I was in denial, I just said, ‘Oh it’s not that bad, I’m not that heavy’.”

But for a second time she couldn’t stick to a Slimming World plan either.

She added: “I would see the cream cakes go by at the check out at Morrisons and I’d just want them. I would have takeaways five nights a week because of the convenience.”

It was third time lucky for Debbie when she joined Slimming World again in August 2016 to lose half her body weight – now coming in at 12st 12lbs and a streamline size 14.

Speaking about the dramatic weight loss, Debbie said: “I’m so much happier in myself too.

“Going from a size 26 to a size 14, I can wear the dresses and skirts I could never do before and I feel amazing – I’m not embarrassed anymore.”

Now, the couple are planning to renew their vows and get the wedding pictures of their dreams in a ceremony in February next year.

She added: “I’m so looking forward to it. I can have my dream wedding now.”

