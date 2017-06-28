Bride Rips Up Wedding Photos After Looking Back At Her 26 Stone Frame – Then Shreds 13 STONE

Debbie Dyson-Fussey shed half her weight after feeling disgusted by her wedding photos, pictured with husband Paul before her weight loss, June 27 2017.

An unhappy bride ripped up her wedding album and then shredded HALF her body weight after seeing her “disgusting” 26st frame.

Debbie Dyson-Fussey was a size 26 at her heaviest and flew into a rage after revisiting her 2009 wedding snaps.

The 36-year-old checkout assistant proposed to her merchandiser hubby Paul Fussey over text in November 2008 before visiting a bridal shop who said they didn’t have any in her large size.

Now – having lost more than 13st in just nine months – Debbie is re-planning the ceremony of her dreams.

Heartbroken Debbie was told by bridal shops that dresses did not come in her size

Debbie, of Hull, East Yorks., said: “I was that big I couldn’t get a dress to fit me.

“I weighed 26st and I walked into a bridal shop and they said: ‘We haven’t got anything to fit you’.

“I was heartbroken, I was so embarrassed. I came out of the shop and I sobbed my heart out.”

Speaking about how she felt at her wedding, Debbie said: “I just hated it – I cried all the way down the aisle.

“What should have been the happiest day of my life was my worst.

“When the photographs came through, I hated them. I ripped them up.

“Paul said, ‘You look nice’ and I said, ‘I don’t, I look disgusting’, and I tore them up. I didn’t want them on my wall.”

After shedding 13 stone, Debbie transformed her whole life

Debbie struck a chord with Slimming World to make healthy meals and cut out snacks – but she fell off track not long after joining.

She managed to lose only a few pounds before her wedding in February 2009, but then she found herself in hospital for three months with blood clots.

Debbie added: “The doctors said if I didn’t lose the weight that was going to be the end of me.

“I didn’t realise I was that big. I was in denial, I just said, ‘Oh it’s not that bad, I’m not that heavy’.”

But for a second time she couldn’t stick to a Slimming World plan either.

She added: “I would see the cream cakes go by at the check out at Morrisons and I’d just want them. I would have takeaways five nights a week because of the convenience.”

Debbie is now a slimmed-down size 14 and will say her vows to Paul again in February next year

It was third time lucky for Debbie when she joined Slimming World again in August 2016 to lose half her body weight – now coming in at 12st 12lbs and a streamline size 14.

Speaking about the dramatic weight loss, Debbie said: “I’m so much happier in myself too.

“Going from a size 26 to a size 14, I can wear the dresses and skirts I could never do before and I feel amazing – I’m not embarrassed anymore.”

Now, the couple are planning to renew their vows and get the wedding pictures of their dreams in a ceremony in February next year.

She added: “I’m so looking forward to it. I can have my dream wedding now.”

