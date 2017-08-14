Britain’s Booziest Duck Pulled Over In Car By Bemused Police

Britain’s ‘booziest duck’ that was last seen nursing injuries from a bar room brawl has now been pulled over by police – after being spotted in a CAR.

The bow-tie wearing bird named Star has become a local celebrity for waddling into his local pub and downing pints.

The alcohol-loving avian, whose favourite past-time is swigging ale from a glass, has got into trouble with his boozing in the past.

Last year he was seriously injured when a dog took exemption to his intoxicated antics.

But Star has now finally come to the attention of Devon and Cornwall Police who pulled him over on Saturday after he was spotted sat on the front seat.

Star and his owner Barrie Hayman, 71, were sent on their way by a bemused officer – but not before police took pictures to tweet about their unusual encounter.

Alongside the image of Star, Sgt Harry Tangye tweeted: “Officer stops a car with a duck wearing a tie, a dog and an old man in it.

“That’s it. It happened. Really. It did.”

After seeing the images, eagle-eyed viewers instantly recognised Star due to his distinguishable attire.

The bird is such a regular sight in local taverns in his home town of Chumleigh, Devon, some have even given Star his own stool.

But there were fears his drinking days were behind him after an altercation with a dog after returning from his favourite watering-hole The Old Courthouse Inn in April last year.

Star came to blows and lost out to pooch Meggie – which also belongs to Star’s owner Barrie – who had reportedly become tired of his drunken antics.

Grandfather-of-one Barrie said at the time: “Star pushed his luck too far and Meggie snapped – splitting Star’s bottom beak right down the middle.”

Barrie, a former scuba diving instructor in Australia, lives with wife Sue, and plucked Star from the incubator in 2011 when he was just days old.

As a chick Barrie walked round with Star in his top pocket but after he grew up he developed a taste for real ale and now often goes down to the local with his owner.

Star is so well known he has a book written about him and even has his own Facebook page under the name Star Hayman.

It reads: “I am an Indian Runner Duck. My daddy is my best friend. I love wriggly worms and I follow my dad everywhere. I watch TV with him, especially rugby, and I even share his beer.”

