Britain’s Most Hopeless Romantic Is Still Single, Despite Penning The World’s Longest LOVE POEM

Britain’s most hopeless romantic has written the world’s longest love poem – but is still single.

Rajinder Tumber, 34, has beaten the world record for his ode to a woman, but says it “wasn’t for anyone in particular”.

The rhyming poem is called Divine Verse, totalling at 2,413 words.

But Rajinder, a cyber security specialist for BAE Systems from Belvedere, south east London, is still looking for love.

The hopeless romantic said: “If I could find love with the poem, I’d be very grateful and happy.

“At the moment it is more about the concept of love itself, but you can always make time for a partner – love is the priority.

“It’s just a case of finding the right one, it is difficult to find a partner.

“I nearly died from meningitis about six years ago, and that changed my outlook in life.

“The most important thing is love and the other is helping others.

“I want to contribute to the world and leave a legacy, it is making a statement by breaking that world record.

“I want to inspire people with regards to love, and it is related to the Garden of Eden, which is a universal concept.

“The love story is not between Adam and Eve. The real love story is between the serpent and Eve.

“It’s about love but it’s also about philosophy, science fiction, and ancient history.”

The poem is split into four parts, of 61 stanzas, bringing the total number of lines to 244.

Rajinder has also written books on philosophy and ancient history, and a sci-fi novel endorsed by former Disney writer Joie Albrecht.

He is also an adviser to the Parliamentary board on Artificial Intelligence.

His poem beats the current record – ‘Evening Star’, by Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu.

Rajinder added: “It was my ex-girlfriend, who was from Romania, who told me about the Romanian who wrote the old poem.

“I thought why not bring that record home to the UK, so that was another motivation behind writing it.

“That record is over 100 years old and I wondered why no one had broken that record since.

“It is my first ever poem, but it turns out I’ve got a knack for it so will continue writing them.

“My friends and family over the moon that I’ve written about such an important concept and got our family name in history, they’re overjoyed.

“It’s a monumental achievement, it’s so rare for someone to break a record.

However, Rajinder will have to wait for a place in the record books, as Guinness said they weren’t interested in his record.

He said: “Guinness Book of Records told me they would only publish something about it as the longest poem, not the longest love poem.

“I was very disappointed as it’s just a case of counting the words.”

Rajinder is delighted with his romantic opus, and hopes opening his heart will one-day lead to happiness.

The opening stanza is: “Here I speak of two hearts, beating as one,

“Here I speak of a profound love, just begun.

“I shall begin by introducing the arena,

“Eden, crafted by goddesses, Aphrodite and Athena.”

