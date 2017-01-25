British Father Shot Dead By Gunman In Thailand

This is the horror moment a British businessman is shot dead in his top-of-range Porsche just moments after leaving the gym.

Web developer Tony Kenway, 39, strolled towards the red Cayenne GTS 4×4 style sports car at 10.20am in holiday destination Pattaya, Thailand.

But seconds later chilling CCTV shows a man follow behind him, open the door and blast him once in the head – killing him instantly, before he sped away on a waiting motorcycle.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene outside the Saint Sport Club but Mr Kenway was pronounced dead.

Pictures taken by rescue workers show the businessman – with two distinctive tattoos across his shoulders – on the seat covered in blood.

A spokesman for Sawang Borriboon Rescue Pattaya said: ”We arrived at the scene at 10.20am in front of the Saint Sport Club.

”The businessman was in a sports car. We were notified that there had been a foreigner who was shot in the area.

”We found this person sleeping in the car and dead from a gun shot to the head. Gun shot casings were on the floor.

”The deceased is Tony Kenway, 39, a British businessman. He had been working out before going back to his car and the attacker was waiting.

”He shot one round. The shooter then fled on a motorcycle.”

Police confirmed the identity of the dead man as Tony Kenway and said they were investigating.

The killer is described as a chubby man, wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket, sports shoes and a cap that partly hid his face.

He had been seen standing under a shelter in front of a fitness shop.

Police collected a single spent bullet cartridge case and a cigarette butt from the crime scene for examination.

Kenway’s wife Somporn, 32, told police her husband had set up a company doing website design at Jomtien Beach.

A spokesman for Nong Prue Polcie in Pattaya said: ”We have started an investigation and we are looking for the attackers.

”The victim has been identified as Tony Kenway, a 39-year-old man from England. We are speaking with more witnesses.”

**UPDATE**

British businessman Tony Kenway was killed instantly by a single bullet through his right eyebrow, police said today.

Police Colonel Jirawut Tantasri said CCTV showed the attacker had opened fire at 10.20am before fleeing on a motorcycle.

He added: ”There was a motorbike waiting and the killer escaped with another person riding it. There are two people we are looking for.

”One bullet went through Mr Kenway’s right eyebrow into his head.

”We believe there was a conflict of interest in a business that Mr Kenway had been involved in. We know nothing more than that.”

Father-of-four Tony was originally from Southampton but moved to live in Thailand several years ago.

He married Somporn, 32, whose nickname is ‘Pans’, in 2015 and they have a child together.

Staff at the Saint Sport Club gym that Tony had been visiting before he was gunned down paid tribute to the ”lovely man”.

Receptionist Nong Pheung said: ”Tony had been here in the morning. He was a very nice, lovely man. He was always happy and friendly.”

A statement for Saint Sport Club added: ”We are very sad to announce the death of Tony Kenway who lost his life this morning.

”We would like to offer Tony’s family and friends our deepest sympathy and condolences at this difficult time. Rip Tony.”

Category: News