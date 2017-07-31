British Lottery Winners Are On A Winning Streak

On Friday, July 28th, a player in the UK matched the EuroMillions draw numbers and won an astounding £51 million jackpot. “This is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot prize to be won here and comes only a few weeks after the massive £87.5m UK jackpot win” said Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery. British lottery winners have also been busy making UK Lotto history the past few months. Will the winning streak continue?

The ticket holder who matched the winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw of July 28th has not come forward yet. If you bought a EuroMillions ticket, check to see if your numbers are 41, 09, 31, 05, 29 and the Lucky Stars are: 04 and 02. The £51 million jackpot is certainly going to change the winning ticket owner’s life, but it is not the biggest prize won by a UK player so far this year.

Three additional British players won EuroMillions jackpots earlier this year. On February 14th, when many Western countries were celebrating Valentine’s Day, one UK player scooped £ 19.9 million, sharing the EuroMillions jackpot with another lucky player from Belgium.

The following draw, on February 17th brought yet another jackpot to the Great Britain. Beverley Doran, mother of four from Shipley aged 37 felt like riding a rollercoaster when she pocked £ 14.5 million. She admitted that it took her a while to fully understand what was happening, when she checked the results in bed on Saturday morning. “It was crazy, my head was spinning and nothing made any sense! I tried to call my mum but she was in the shower. It was like a rollercoaster and still is to be honest.”

The largest EuroMillions jackpot so far this year was €153,8 million, won on June 2nd by a draw participant from Belgium. However, the 2nd largest jackpot of 2017 worth £87.5 million went to the UK on June 30th. The winner, who decided not to reveal his identity, correctly matched the winning numbers of the first EuroMillion Superdraw of 2017, landing the enormous eight-figure sum.

The UK National Lottery’s Senior Winners’ Advisor Andy Carter did not miss any of these opportunities to congratulate the lucky winner, reminding other British EuroMillions fans that each time they play the lottery, not only do they stand a chance to win big and see their life change forever, but they also help raise money for good causes. “On average, over £30 million is raised every week for projects across the UK, both big and small, from repairing Scout huts to making Olympic and Paralympic champions.”

