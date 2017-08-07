Bulldog Spirit! : Poorly Pooch Found In Appalling Condition Is Battling Back

A poorly pooch is demonstrating its bulldog spirit by battling against a condition which was so bad it made staff at the vets CRY.

William’s skin was in such an appalling state way that he bled as he was lifted into a car by his rescuers.

The two-year-old bulldog’s overgrown nails were punching holes in his feet, he was red raw in places and had lost almost all of his fur.

But the plucky bulldog is on the road of recovery and it is hoped he will be ready for a new life in six months.

He is a prime example of a so-called ‘designer’ dog which has been taken on by someone who was unable to deal with their particular needs – and the results of mistreatment made the heartbroken receptionist at the vets cry.

Bulldogs, like a number of breeds, are prone to certain skin conditions and require a specific diet and cleaning regime.

They can also suffer from brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, which can result in severe breathing problems.

William was rescued by volunteers at Linbee Dog Rehoming in Offutt, near Wakefield, Yorks.

Linda Whittaker, founder of the animal charity, described William’s condition as being among the worst she had encountered.

She said: “We had a phone call asking for help. It’s been going on for months and months.

“He has holes in his feet from where his nails carried on growing and twirled around into his skin. The receptionist at the vets cried when we took him in.

“It is going to be a slow process for William but he is safe now.

“We have to get on top of his skin first as he has demodectic mange. Then we need to treat his cherry eye and he’s going to need to be neutered. He might need entropion surgery.”

Entropion is a deformity of the eyelids when it turns inwards, resulting in eyelashes rubbing on the eye and causing irritation.

William is currently being treated with antibiotics and also has anti-inflammatory medication.

For his mange he is having two weekly baths to improve his skin texture along with bravecto medication.

Despite his appalling treatment, William has a “cheeky, beautiful nature” and when he is rehabilitated he will be ready for adoption.

Linda added: “It is one of the worst situations we have come across at Linbee and I wanted to highlight what we do.

“These breeds need to be cared for. He couldn’t even walk but his character is now coming out and he is a typical cheeky bulldog. He has a beautiful nature.

“I’m shocked by his temperament because despite everything he has been through he shows no malice.

“I am going to follow his recovery through right the way until he’s ready to be rehomed and it could take more than six months.”

To help William visit http://www.linbee.co.uk/home

