Cakesmiths supports fundraising effort for UK Coffee Week & Project Waterfall

Cakesmiths, the coffee shop cake specialist, is joining the fundraising effort for UK Coffee Week by becoming official cake sponsor and Project Waterfall partner.

UK Coffee Week is a charitable fundraising week where coffee shops and coffee lovers across the UK come together to support Project Waterfall – a charity that brings clean water and sanitation to coffee growing communities.

Cakesmiths provide wholesale cakes to coffee shops and cafes across the UK and its co-founder, Tom Batlle, said: “We know how much coffee-growing communities rely on the coffee trade for their livelihood and to support their families. Which is why Cakesmiths will be donating 50p from every Espresso Cheesecake Brownie tray sold in 2017 to Project Waterfall, helping them continue making a positive difference to these vibrant communities.”

The funds from UK Coffee Week 2017 will help bring clean drinking water and sanitation to schools across Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya. This project, which was started in 2012 by Project Waterfall’s delivery partners WaterAid UK, will reach over 120,000 children with clean, safe drinking water and sanitation by the end of 2017.

Jeffrey Young, Chairman at Allegra Foundation adds: “With Cakesmiths incredible support as our official cake sponsor and Project Waterfall partner, we’ll be able to raise even more valuable funds to help bring clean water and sanitation to coffee growing communities across the world.”

