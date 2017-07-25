Cashmere Rebel London launching revolutionary crystal embellished Winter Cashmere Wraps and Ponchos

We are excited to announce the launch of our new and absolutely unique crystal embellished cashmere WINTER WRAPS & PONCHOS starting from September 2017.

“With our new range of wraps and ponchos we achieved an unprecedented level of quality, comfort and style. Sparkling, yet subtle and elegant, these luxurious products are incredibly soft, striking and perfect for the cooler temperatures,” company founder Tina Awtani says.

All wraps and ponchos are made of 100% super soft a-grade cashmere from fair trade suppliers. Hand-finished in the UK, each product features top quality, sparkling crystal embellishment. Available in various styles and colours. Delivery in re-usable cotton gift bag.

The new winter wraps and ponchos are available in selected boutiques nationwide and online at: www.cashmererebel.co.uk.

For further information and high-resolution images please contact: pr@cashmererebel.co.uk

British brand Cashmere Rebel London is the only designer label specialising in cutting edge, crystal-embellished fashion accessories made of cashmere. We team precious fibres with top quality crystals, to create striking designs that are classy with a sophisticated twist.

Edgy and eye-catching is our signature style. Every sparkling creation that leaves our London studio is hand-crafted using natural fibres, which are sustainably sourced from responsible fair-trade suppliers. No animals are harmed in our production process.

