CCTV Captures Shocking Moment A Driver Deliberately Tries To Drive Off Humber Bridge At 100mph

This shocking footage shows the moment a man drove at 100mph along a bridge before veering into a crash barrier – leaving his car a mangled wreck.

Jonathan Dent’s pick-up truck was catapulted over the barriers and landed on the adjacent footpath – very narrowly avoiding falling into the water below.

The 32-year-old’s suicide attempt came after he “had enough” of problems at home, a court heard.

He had to be cut from the mangled wreckage of his car – as seen in the photo – and suffered injuries including a broken arm.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC acknowledged that a prison sentence – while justified – was not appropriate in this case and told Dent that his actions had “put other members of the public at severe risk”.

Dent, of Grimsby, North East Lincs., admitted dangerous driving.

When he swerved into the barriers of the bridge late in the evening of July 3, he caused £11,000 of damage, Grimsby Crown Court heard.

He drove his Mitsubishi pick-up truck at high speed into the side of the Humber Bridge, near Hull, East Yorks., narrowly avoiding falling into the estuary below.

Prosecutor Stephen Welch said the defendant was travelling towards the north bank when he made a “sharp manoeuvre” towards the side of the bridge before the car ended up on a footpath where pedestrians and cyclists access the bridge.

The prosecutor said a road user who witnessed the event estimated Dent was driving at around 100mph, and an accident investigator said the truck was travelling at between 95 and 104mph at the time of the collision.

Mr Welch said: “He said he was at home and had been having issues with the Child Support Agency an ex-girlfriend and his partner.

“His lorry was parked in Immingham and he intended to go there and sleep in the cab.”

But he said the defendant had instead headed towards the Humber Bridge thinking a drive would calm him down.

When asked by police why he had driven into the barriers, Dent said: “I don’t know, I had probably just had enough.”

Dent was taken to hospital following the incident with injuries including a broken arm.

Paul Genney, mitigating, said: “He has never been in trouble in his life before.

“He has taken steps to sort out the problems that overcame him.

“I don’t suppose the defendant gave any thought to it at the time.

“There could have been people on the walk way and there were other cars there that had to witness the incident.

“He wanted to kill himself, he was desperate.

“It opened his eyes to problems he was not aware of then and he has made steps to address that.”

Sentencing, Recorder Cox said a prison sentence was “justified” but also “not appropriate”, and told Dent: “You will appreciate I am sure that what you did put other members of the public at severe risk.”

Dent was given a sentence of three months in prison for dangerous driving, suspended for two years, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

If you are suffering problems in your personal life and need somebody to talk to, call the Samaritans on 116 123. Lines are open 24/7.

