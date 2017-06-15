Check For Bunny Nests Before Mowing Your Lawn This Summer

Gardeners have been warned to watch out for patches of ‘dead grass’ before they mow their lawns – as they could be covering bunnies’ nests.

This video by Ontario Animal Removal has been viewed almost three million times and shows animal expert Jared Houlistan spotting the heavily camouflaged rabbit homes.

Despite bunnies often living in deeply nestled burrows, they can also stay relatively close to the surface of green areas – at risk of being swept up by mowers.

Jared pleads for those heading out to their gardens to look out for them and to “leave them be” until they eventually move away with their mother rabbit.

Here he can be seen pulling up what looks like just a patch of dried out lawn – which then reveals a mini herd of little hoppers.

He says: “If you see a rabbit’s nest please just let it be. They grow up quick, within a couple of weeks they’ll be gone.”

Alongside the video on Facebook, the Animal Removal company says: “You find BABY RABBITS in your grass…what do you do? #share this message to help save the babies. Often it’s too late when people cut their grass and don’t see them.”

As well as pointing out how the nests can look Jared also explained why homeowners might not see mother rabbits near the nests.

When bunnies are newborn their mums spend a lot of time away gathering food and perhaps only visit once or twice a day to check on their young.

More updates from the animal removal specialists can be found at www.facebook.com/OntarioWildlifeRemovalInc

Jared regularly instructs people on how to safely deal with creatures and critters around their homes.

