Chilling Picture Shows Parent Walking Across Thin Ice While Carrying A TODDLER

This is the heart-stopping moment a parent walks across thin ice while carrying a toddler.

The foolish man could be seen stepping on to the frozen lake with the youngster in his arms without any consideration that they may fall through.

His actions have been described as “crazy” by the Coastguard, which released a chilling picture of the incident and warned of the dangers of stepping on ice.

Two teenagers previously drowning at the lake which is up to 50 feet deep in places.

In a statement the Coastguard service said: “This comes each year, however this year the ice is looking thicker than usual. This is not the case and the ice is still very thin and will not support weight.

“We have seen people attempting to walk on the ice already, especially children. Please do not do this as there is a serious risk of falling through.

“If you see somoene that gets into difficulties immediately phone 999 and ask for the Coastguard….. DO NOT attempt to rescue them yourself by going onto the ice.”

The man was spotted at Whitlingham Broad, Norfolk, on Sunday afternoon.

Lesley Ball, 62, who was there at the time, said: “I have never seen anything more stupid in my life.

“It is one thing for the man to risk his life, but to involve an innocent child in what could be deadly accident, is nothing short of irresponsible.

“They could have fallen through at any moment. It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Just hours earlier, temperatures dropped below zero in what forecasters say was the coldest night in four years.

