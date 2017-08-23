Classic Landy Is The Ultimate Off-Roader Thanks To Its 16 Wheels And TANK TRACKS

This classic Land Rover could be the ultimate off-roader thanks to its 16-wheels which run on TANK TRACKS – and it is road legal.

The Land Rover Series II 109 was given a ‘Cuthbertson conversion’ shortly after it was built in 1958.

James A Cuthbertson Ltd was an early manufacturer of rubber tracks – dating back to World War II – and they transformed Land Rovers to work on difficult terrain.

At the end of each axle they fitted a sprocket which drives the tracks.

Each track, which is 12-inches wide and has 40 steel shoes, drives the four wheels on each corner.

The modifications mean it now sits at more than eight-feet high, with the greater ground clearance enabling it to wade rivers and travel through swampy marshes with easy.

But it came a price for the Land Rover’s on-road performance – with the motor having a far bumpier ride and a top speed of just 35mph.

Cuthbertson Land Rovers were used by the British Forestry Commission for negotiating swampy land and it is also thought the British Army drove them through booby-trapped parts of the world.

Around 15 were built and this model is believed to be the only one in the UK.

The full history of this model is unknown but it has spent time in Norway and Germany before returning to the UK last year.

Bonhams will be selling the Cuthbertson Land Rover at its Goodwood Revival sale on September 9, with the off-roader offered with a £50,000 to £60,000 guide price.

A spokesperson for Bonhams said: “’The Cuthbertson Land Rover is one of the most unique and eye-catching examples available.

“It is one of very few survivors and is surely the ultimate off-road vehicle available.

“It’s believed to be the only version in the UK, and would make a brilliant addition to any collection of weird and wonderful vehicles.”

It was restored in 2000 and is exempt from road tax and and MOT.

The auction house added: “The quality of finish being stunning both inside and out. ‘178 UYU’ is described by the vendor as in full working order and ‘on the button’.

“Fitted with power steering, it is said to be extremely capable off road, particularly on grassland.”

Category: News