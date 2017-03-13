Comic Book Mega Fan Changes Middle Name To SUPERMAN After Collecting World’s Largest Collection Of Memorabilia

A devoted comic fan who changed his middle-name to Superman has scooped the world record for having the largest collection of memorabilia dedicated to his hero.

Marco Superman Zorzin, 30, currently has a staggering, 2,000 strong collection including a 6ft 10in tall statue of the superhero.

Marco Zorzin, whose two young daughters are named after characters from Superman comics, started collecting seven years ago with small metal figurines.

His horde has since expanded to include posters, clothing, and action figures.

He said: “My wife always says it is getting out of hand but she just adds to my collection whenever she goes out and sees anything.

“Most of the collection is in the living room but there are hints of it all through the house.”

“It says my middle name is Superman on my driving licence – it’s official, I just thought it would be fun.”

Brazil-born Marco moved to the UK in 1996, aged nine, and now lives with his wife Karine and daughters Lana and Lara in Wheathampstead, Herts.

His daughters’ names are even Superman themed – Lana is named after Lana Lang, Superman’s teenage love interest when he was growing up in Smallville.

His other daughter Lara is named after Superman’s biological mother from his native planet of Krypton.

Most items in his collection come from his friends or family spotting them in shops and online, as well as Christmas and birthday presents.

Marco will appear in the Guinness World Records 2017 Blockbusters book which comes out in the UK on March 23.

Although he only started accumulating his collection seven years ago, Marco developed an interest in Superman as a young child.

Mr Zorzin said: “I have always been a fan since I was young. I remember watching the films with my dad and waiting for Superman to come out.

“I had 1,500 individual items, that was the official number last year, but I think it’s at least 2,000 now. I have pretty much everything, I don’t think there’s one category that I don’t have.”

His favourite items in his collection are a detailed statue of Superman, as played by Henry Cavill in the films Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and his massive statue of Superman from the comics.

Speaking about his wife’s reaction to his collection, Marco said: “She said it’s getting too much but every time we go out to a shop she says ‘Oh look honey, Superman’ and ends up buying it for me, so I think she secretly likes it.

“It’s just Superman. I do like the other superheroes but I wouldn’t collect or buy anything.”

Superman was created in 1933 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, both from Cleveland, Ohio, and sold to DC Comics in 1938.

Marco’s favourite film portrayal of Superman is Christopher Reeve, who appeared in Superman films from 1978 to 1987.

